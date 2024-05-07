Terrion Arnold Reportedly ‘Was a Strong Consideration’ For Jaguars’ First Round Pick
The Jacksonville Jaguars seemingly had one clear goal entering the 2024 NFL Draft: replace Calvin Ridley.
While needs along the secondary and defensive line were focused on throughout the offseason, the Jaguars' round one move to select LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. spelled out exactly what they wanted to do.
The Jaguars had their choice of secondary prospects when they were sitting at No. 17, but they instead elected to trade back to No. 23 after getting future picks from the Minnesota Vikings. And by the time they were on the clock again, the only defensive back off the board was Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell.
But instead of opting for a cornerback or any other defender at No. 23, the Jaguars went the route of reinforcing their receiver room with Thomas. But according to a recent ESPN report, a cornerback did appear to be the Jaguars' secondary option in the event Thomas was selected.
"At No. 23 overall, where Jacksonville took LSU receiver Brian Thomas Jr., Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold also was a strong consideration as the choice. But Jacksonville wanted a receiver with dominant traits to replace Calvin Ridley and figured it could get corner help elsewhere in the draft," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said.
“I think it’s a combination of everything. Again, when you look at Brian and where he’s been, the type of young man he is, the ability to check all the boxes as far as what we’re looking for in players. There were a lot of good football players on the board, he happens to be one of them," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said after the draft.
"Not to discredit anybody else, but at 17, like we said last night, Brian would’ve been the pick and he ended up being the pick at 23. We’re just fortunate to have him and looking forward to getting him on the grass.”
Thomas caught 68 passes for 1,177 yards (17.3 average) and 17 touchdowns for LSU in 2023. In 2022, Thomas caught 31 passes for 361 yards and five touchdowns. In 2021, he caught 28 passes for 359 yards and two touchdowns.
"Again, as you talk to coach, we’re looking for ideal fits. He’s an ideal fit for what the coaching staff is looking for, for what we feel we need to expand offensively. All of it, and a culture fit. Like we talk about, bringing in the type of guys that fit into this locker room, fit into this community and he checked all of the boxes that way," Baalke said.