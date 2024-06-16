Former Alabama Defensive Lineman Arrested Again in Tuscaloosa.
Former Alabama and current Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs was arrested in Tuscaloosa early Sunday morning and charged with second-degree burglary/domestic violence, according to Tuscaloosa County Jail records.
It's the latest incident in a tumultuous offseason for Buggs as he's run afoul of the law in Tuscaloosa over various issues. He's previously been arrested and charged with animal cruelty, shoving Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley and his business Kings Hookah Lounge had had a number of code violations including overcrowding issues, failure to pay city sales taxes and instances of gun violence.
His latest incident is a Class B felony punishable with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. TPD spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor told local media that he remains in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a mandatory 12-hour domestic violence hold, with his bond set at $5,000.
Buggs has maintained his innocence throughout each ordeal and his agent Trey Robinson, alleges his client is a victim of an ongoing "subversive campaign" to force the closure of the hookah lounge.
The Tuscaloosa City Council already had plans to meet on June 25 to determine the continued opperation of Kings Hookah Lounge
"The Revenue Department has received complaints from the City of Tuscaloosa Police Department concerning King's Hookah Lounge having become a public nuisance and dangerous to the public safety, health and welfare and having violated or aided in the violation of state and local laws related to its business activities," wrote City of Tuscaloosa CFO Carly Standridge at the beginning of the month. "Additionally, the Revenue Department has determined that King's Hookah has been delinquent in paying their sales tax, liquor taxes, and in renewing their business licenses numerous times during the past four years."
Buggs, 27, played three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and two with the Detroit Lions before joining the Chiefs in January as a practice squad player. Kansas City re-signed Buggs to a futures contract in February.