Former Alabama Standout Terrion Arnold Officially Signs with Lions
Former Alabama standout cornerback Terrion Arnold was selected by the Detroit Lions with the 24th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft nearly two months ago and he officially signed his rookie contract on Thursday.
Arnold is the penultimate 2024 Alabama draftee to sign his rookie deal, as Minnesota Vikings edge rusher Dallas Turner, the 17th overall selection, still needs to put the pen to paper.
The Lions definitely wanted Arnold as they traded up to select him. He got to celebrate with the literal hundreds of thousands of Detroit fans watching in the crowd.
Arnold became the third Crimson Tide player drafted in the first round by the Lions in the past three seasons joining Jahmyr Gibbs and Jameson Williams. Former Alabama safety Brian Branch is also with Detroit, as he'll share the secondary with his Crimson Tide teammate.
Last season, Arnold tied for the SEC lead in interceptions with five, was second in the league in passes defended with 17 and averaged 1.2 passes defended per game to tie for the SEC lead and 10th in Division I. He was also credited with 63 tackles to rank fifth on the team, including 6.5 for loss (-24 yards) and one sack (-9 yards).
Arnold was widely hailed as being a solid first-round talent, and maybe the best cornerback in the draft even though he’s still fairly new to the position. At 6-0, 189 pounds, he has the size most teams covet at the position, but he also has speed and a toughness that’s unique in this draft.
"Everybody loves him," former Alabama head coach Nick Saban said on the ABC NFL Draft broadcast. "He started the whole LANK thing– Let All Naysayers Know. He followed it and really committed to being the best player he could be, being a leader on the team."