Report: Crimson Tide Product Alex Leatherwood Signs with Chargers
Former Alabama standout offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood signed with the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The 17th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft is aiming for another fresh start with a team that has made a lot of changes this offseason, including the hiring of former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh for the same position in Los Angeles.
Leatherwood's rookie season in silver and black was subpar as the Crimson Tide product allowed eight sacks and committed 14 penalties as a 17-game starter. He played left tackle with the Tide, but was the Raiders' right guard for most of that season.
Leatherwood was waived by the Las Vegas Raiders on Aug. 30, 2022, and was claimed by the Chicago Bears one day later. Leatherwood was a guard for the Bears as well and only played in four games on just 14 percent of snaps, which enabled him to be released on Aug. 27, 2023.
On Aug. 30, 2023, he was signed to the Cleveland Browns practice squad. Nevertheless, his contract expired when the team's season ended in January.
It is uncertain at this time if the 25-year-old will be placed at guard or tackle. Should he be listed at tackle, he'll have to play a backup or even third-string role behind Pro Bowler Rashawn Slater or highly coveted 2024 fifth-overall pick Joe Alt.
The addition of Leatherwood makes the Chargers one of the more populated teams filled with Crimson Tide products as he joins punter JK Scott, fellow offseason offensive lineman signee Bradley Bozeman and 2024 fourth-round defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe.
The two-time CFP National Champion was immovable at Alabama as he was named an All-SEC First member twice and in 2020, he was tabbed a Unanimous All-American and was the recipient of the Outland Trophy and Jacobs Blocking Trophy.