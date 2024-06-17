Several Former Alabama Standouts Could be Featured in Hard Knocks' AFC North Footage
After much speculation, the NFL made it official on Monday afternoon, as the sports documentary franchise "Hard Knocks," will take a deep dive into the AFC North division during the final six weeks of the regular season and postseason (should any team advance).
This 18-time Emmy-winning series, which will be debuting on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. CT on HBO and available to stream on Max, will likely feature several former Alabama standouts as the AFC North is filled with Crimson Tide products.
The Baltimore Ravens dominated last season as they finished with the top record in the AFC. The one position they were relatively subpar in was the running back department, so they signed four-time Pro Bowler and 2015 Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry this offseason, whose pairing with reigning NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson is poised to be a top duo in the league. In addition to Henry, former Alabama standout and three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey, 2022 fourth-round cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis and 2024 undrafted free agent signee Darrian Dalcourt may also receive screen time.
The Cincinnati Bengals struggled last season after 2019 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending injury. But now that he's back, the Bengals have high expectations as they also added another weapon to Burrow's arsenal in 2024 third-round wide receiver Jermaine Burton, who has a good shot at the WR3 role alongside Ja'Marr Chase (WR1) and Tee Higgins (WR2). Safety Jordan Battle, a consensus breakout candidate, was one of Cincinnati's bright spots on defense as the rookie third-rounder finished with 71 tackles despite playing only 48 percent of snaps.
The Cleveland Browns have four Crimson Tide products who will likely be starters in offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson, and wide receivers Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy, who was traded from the Denver Broncos this offseason. Jeudy is aiming for a fresh start and gaining chemistry with a five-time Pro Bowler and 2014 Heisman Trophy finalist in Cooper is a great way to do it. Tony Brown, who was waived by the Colts and signed by Cleveland this offseason is the only non-starter from Alabama on the roster.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have two Crimson Tide products who will be starters in four-time Pro Bowl/three-time All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and 2021 Pro Bowl running back Najee Harris. Fitzpatrick only played in 10 games last season but still made the Pro Bowl, while Harris rushed for over 1,000 yards for the third time in his career despite sharing the backfield with Jaylen Warren. Cornerback Anthony Averett, who is the only non-starter from Alabama on the Steelers roster, spent last season on the Detroit Lions practice squad but was signed by Pittsburgh in May.
In total, there are 14 former Alabama standouts who may be featured in this version of "Hard Knocks."