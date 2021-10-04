October 4, 2021
Alabama RB Jase McClellan Out for Season with Knee Injury

The Crimson Tide running back left Saturday's game against the Ole Miss Rebels in the third quarter and was unable to return.
Author:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama running back Jase McClellan is out for the season with a knee injury, head coach Nick Saban announced on Monday afternoon. He will undergo surgery on Tuesday.

McClellan suffered the injury early in the third quarter last Saturday in the Crimson Tide's 42-21 victory over Ole Miss. Prior to his early exit, McClellan had accounted for 28 rushing yards off of six carries.

After the game, Saban said that McClellan would undergo an MRI and that the outlook was not a positive one.

"Jase has a knee injury," Alabama coach Nick Saban said in the postgame press conference. "The initial report on it is not good, but until we do an MRI, we won't know for sure. He'll probably be out for a while."

After his third-quarter departure, McClellan was spotted on the sidelines on crutches:

Jase McClellan leaves field with injury after Ole Miss game

So far this season, McClellan is second on the team in carries with 40 through the team's first five games. He is also second on the team in rushing yards with 199 and has averaged 4.8 yards per carry.

After Saturday's win, teammate and fellow running back Brian Robinson Jr. — who led Alabama with 36 carries for 171 yards and four touchdowns — commented on McClellan's contributions to the team.

"Jase has been contributing great to our offense," Robinson said. "He's done a great job playing a key role, playing his role to the best of his ability. Just talking to him after the game to make sure he was staying positive. Whatever the situation may be, it's our job to just stay beside him, keep him motivated so he can make a great return."

This story will be updated with more information as well as video from Nick Saban's Monday press conference.

