Did Alabama Move Up In Polls Prior to First CFP Rankings?

Did Alabama move up in the rankings during its bye week?

It depends on whom you ask.

Georgia remained atop the polls as a unanimous No. 1 selection following a dominant 34-7 victory over Florida and clinching the SEC East Division title.

Assured a spot in the SEC Championship game, the Bulldogs could face a 1 vs. 2 showdown with Alabama in Atlanta in early December.

That's assuming Alabama can get past LSU, Arkansas and Auburn, with the Iron Bowl to be played on the plains this year and the SEC West potentially at stake.

Alabama didn't move up in the coaches poll released Sunday morning, but it did in the Football Writers Association of American-National Football Foundation poll.

The first College Football Playoff Rankings will be released Tuesday night.

Coaches Poll

Rank, School, Record, Points, Last Week

Georgia (64 first-place votes) 8-0, 1600 1 Cincinnati 8-0, 1460, 2 Alabama 7-1, 1453, 3 Oklahoma 9-0, 1423, 4 Ohio State 7-1, 1336, 5 Michigan State 8-0, 1,335, 7 Oregon 7-1, 1,198, 8 Notre Dame 7-1, 1,095, 11 Wake Forest 8-0, 1,051, 13 Michigan 701, 1,050, 6 Oklahoma State 701, 922, 15 Texas A&M 6-2, 910, 14 Baylor 7-1, 815, 18 Auburn 6-2, 802, 21 Ole Miss 6-2, 680, 9 Iowa 6-2, 512, 10 Kentucky 6-2, 497, 12 UTSA 8-0, 401, 22 Houston 701, 349, NR BYU 7-2, 310, NR Coastal Carolina 7-1, 301, 24 NC State 6-2, 265, 25 Penn State 5-3, 215, 17 SMU 7-1 192, 16 Pitt 6-2, 162, 19

Dropped out: No. 20 San Diego State; No. 23 Iowa State.

Others Receiving Votes: Louisiana 156; Fresno State 73; San Diego State 65; Arkansas 65; Minnesota 29; Wisconsin 26; Mississippi State 20; Utah 10; Appalachian State 10; Air Force 9; Liberty 4; Iowa State 4; Clemson 4; Arizona State 1.

FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll

Rank, School (Record), Points, First Place, Last Week

Georgia (8-0) 832 52 1 Alabama (7-1) 725 2 Cincinnati (8-0) 695 3 Oklahoma (9-0) 670 4 Michigan State (8-0) 630 7 Ohio State (7-1) 612 5 Oregon (7-1) 530 8 Notre Dame (7-1) 416 11 Wake Forest (8-0) 392 12 Michigan (7-1) 376 6 Oklahoma State (7-1) 292 14 Texas A&M (6-2) 246 15 Baylor (7-1) 223 N/A Auburn (6-2) 217 N/A Ole Miss (6-2) 85 9 UTSA (8-0) 27 N/A

Others receiving votes: BYU (24), Iowa (23), Houston (16), Kentucky (13), Penn State (10), Coastal Carolina (6), San Diego State (3), Wisconsin (3), Appalachian State (1), Utah (1), Louisiana (1), SMU (1), NC State (1), Arkansas (1).

This story will be updated. The AP Top 25 will be released at 1 p.m.