Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs. Stetson (Elimination Game)
The first day of the month of June could be the last day of the 2024 season for the Alabama baseball team. The Crimson Tide faces elimination Saturday morning in the Tallahassee Regional after dropping its NCAA Tournament opener to UCF on Friday night.
Facing off with Alabama will be the Stetson Hatters, who lost earlier Friday to regional host Florida State. Stetson (40-21) scored just two runs in the losing effort, while the Crimson Tide plated seven against the Knights and might well have had a different outcome were it not for four leadoff walks, three of which resulted in runs.
As it is, both teams are in a do-or-die situation. Alabama is the only team not based in the state of Florida playing in the regional, and after Saturday, the field could consist of only Florida teams. Head coach Rob Vaughn has decided to send right-hander Ben Hess to the mound. Hess, who's 5-4 with a 5.98 ERA, saw his old form return during the month of May. Stetson counters with Aric McAtee, who has a 4.48 earned run average and a 3-3 mark.
The game is planned to be broadcast on ESPNU. Florida State and UCF face off in the winners' bracket, and the loser of that contest will then face the victor between the Crimson Tide and the Hatters.
Live Updates:
Pregame:
- Indications are it could be a while before things get underway. There is no official word as of yet as of 12:04 CT.
- The game is currently in a weather delay. Things will be reevaluated at 12 p.m. CT but the scheduled 11 a .m. start will not go on as planned.
- Alabama lineup: 1. Gage Miller, 3B; 2. Ian Petrutz, LF; 3. Justin Lebron, SS; 4. William Hamiter, RF; 5. Kade Snell, DH; 6. TJ McCants, CF; 7. Mac Guscette, C; 8. Will Hodo, 1B; 9. Bryce Eblin, 2B; P: Ben Hess (R)
- Stetson lineup: 1. Kyle Jones, CF; 2. Isaiah Barkett, 3B; 3. Logan Hughes, LF; 4. Gio Cueto, C; 5. Landon Moran, 1B; 6. Lorenzo Meola, SS; 7. Brandon Hylton, DH; 8. Yohan Dessurealt, 2B; 9. Jaden Hylton, RF; P: Aric McAtee (R)