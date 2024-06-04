Date Revealed for Alabama Basketball Matchup with Illinois
Alabama basketball's non-conference slate for the 2024-25 season is slowing taking shape. The Crimson Tide will take on Illinois in Birmingham on Wednesday, Nov. 20, per a report from Jeff Goodman of the Field of 68.
The matchup will likely be the fourth annual C.M. Newton Classic, Alabama's yearly game at Legacy Arena in downtown Birmingham, though the Classic itself has not officially announced the game yet. Alabama was initially slated to play Arizona in this year's edition of the game, but it was previously reported that the Arizona matchup has been pushed to the 2025-26 season.
Illinois is yet another difficult opponent on the non-conference schedule, which also includes games against Purdue on the road (Nov. 15), Creighton in Tuscaloosa (Dec. 14), and an unannounced opponent in the SEC/ACC Challenge.
Alabama will also participate in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas during Thanksgiving week, an 8-team event that will features NIL benefits for the participating schools. Alabama will get three opponents during the event, coming from the field of Houston, Rutgers, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Creighton, Oregon and San Diego State.
The Crimson Tide has additional home games scheduled against McNeese (Nov. 11), Kent State (Dec. 22), and a unique road trip to North Dakota (Dec. 18). There are still a few games left to be announced before the schedule is finalized.
Alabama recently welcomed the return of both Mark Sears and Jarin Stevenson after they each withdrew from the NBA Draft. Adding the Crimson Tide's returners with its transfer portal additions and the No. 2-ranked recruiting class, this will be one of the most anticipated teams in Alabama basketball history.