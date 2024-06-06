UA System Finance Committee Approves Funding for Coleman Coliseum Renovations
The University of Alabama System Finance Committee approved bond funding for the item of "Coleman Coliseum Basketball Training Facility Expansion and Renovation" during its Thursday meeting in Tuscaloosa.
The $58.674M project will have $36.949M paid for by new bond funding, with $21.725M paid for by UA reserves/gifts, per the proposal that was approved by the committee.
The approval means the University is one step closer to renovations to Coleman Coliseum, as well as the addition of a new practice facility, which have been hinted at by athletic director Greg Byrne in recent months. Details for what the renovation and expansion will look like have yet to be announced.
The UA System Physical Properties Committee will meet later today to discuss the item, and the UA System Board of Trustees will meet tomorrow to vote on full approval for the plan.
This story will be updated.