Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, April 21, 2024
Today is... National Chocolate Covered Cashew Day
Check out and subscribe for free to:
Follow us on Facebook @AlabamaonSI and Instagram at bamacentralsi.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
- 132 days
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Softball at No. 14 Arkansas | 1 p.m. CT | Fayetteville, Ark. | ESPNU
Crimson Tide Results:
Did you notice?
- Former Alabama guard Aaron Estrada was named to the Portsmouth Invitational All-Tournament team as part of NBA pre-draft evaluations.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
April 21, 1990: Athletic Director Hootie Ingram and Birmingham Mayor Richard Arrington announced Alabama would continue to play three games a year at Legion Field through the 2001 season. The City of Birmingham designated $12 million of funds to refurbish the stadium as well as increase the capacity to approximately 84,000. At least 14 luxury boxes, as well as a new press box and box areas comparable to Tuscaloosa's President's Booth and Ivory Club, were set to be added. Originally, the contract between the university and Birmingham was to expire in 1996.
April 21, 2007: Although school officials anticipated a crowd between 55,000 and 60,000, Bryant-Denny Stadium was filled to beyond its capacity of 92,138 to watch the Crimson Tide’s first A-Day game under Nick Saban. The coach later called it the day he knew he had made the right decision to become Alabama’s head coach.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“It made it exciting having 92,000 people at A-Day. It’s ridiculous. I never could have imagined that there would be that many people.” – Simeon Castille on Nick Saban’s first A-Day at Alabama
We'll leave you with this...
- A.J. McCarron completed 35-of-45 passes for 222 yards with three touchdowns and one interception and connected on a 2-point conversion throw and ran for 23 yards on four carries in the St. Louis Battlehawks win over the Memphis Showboats.