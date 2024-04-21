Johnson's Blast, Briski's Dominant Pitching Lead No. 15 Alabama to 5-1 Victory Over No. 14 Arkansas
On Saturday, No. 15 Alabama Softball (31-11, 8-9 SEC) evened their series with No. 14 Arkansas (31-12, 10-7 SEC) with a commanding 5-1 victory, setting the stage for a decisive third game in their weekend series.
Arkansas initially took the lead in the first inning after a wild pitch by Alabama starter Jocelyn Briski allowed the Razorbacks to score, making it 1-0 — but the Crimson Tide quickly regained composure.
The pivotal moment of the game came in the fifth inning when Kendal Clark doubled to center field, sparking a rally for Alabama. Emma Broadfoot followed with a single, and Kinley Pate came in as a pinch runner.
What ensued was a series of plays that tipped the game in the Crimson Tide's favor.
Kali Heivilin’s hard hit to right field was misplayed and ruled an error, leading to a controversial moment where Pate and Heivilin crossed paths, causing confusion and an uproar from Arkansas head coach Courtney Deifel after the call could not be reviewed.
Adding to Arkansas’s woes, Lauren Johnson hit a single that brought Pate home, and Jenna Johnson capped the inning with a three-run home run to straightaway center, solidifying Alabama’s lead at 5-1.
In the circle, Briski redeemed her earlier passed ball by clinching the victory with a herculean performance — pitching an impressive seven innings while allowing only one run on six hits and striking out three.
The series will conclude with a rubber match set for Sunday at 1:00 p.m. CT, broadcasted live on ESPNU. Both teams will vie for a crucial series victory as they continue to contend for positioning in the tough SEC standings.