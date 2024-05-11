Alabama Football Adds Big 10 Offensive Lineman From Transfer Portal
The Alabama Crimson Tide football program secures another addition by way of the transfer portal. Former Michigan State offensive lineman Geno VanDeMark is transferring to Alabama to join the Crimson Tide, according to On3 Sports.
VanDeMark has appeared in 18 games for Michigan State over the last two seasons, making eight starts, primarily at right guard. He comes to Tuscaloosa with some sense of familiarity as he played for current Alabama offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic for the last three seasons.
The redshirt junior becomes Alabama's sixth addition to the roster after A-Day, joining offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor, kicker Graham Nicholson, safeties Kameron Howard and King Mack and cornerback DaShawn Jones.
The 6-foot-5, 325-pound lineman fills an important need for Alabama as the Tide was lacking experienced depth along the interior behind Tyler Booker, Parker Brailsfor and Jaeden Roberts.
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said at the Regions Tradition he still expects Brailsford to join the team once the summer activities commence, but VanDeMark's addiiton gives the Crimson Tide some much needed insurance.
He is a product of St. Joseph Regional High School in Montvale, N.J., and was considered a 3-star recruit in the Class of 2021. The 247Sports composite considered him the No. 29 interior offensive lineman and the No. 8 prospect out of New Jersey as a high schooler.