Alabama Football Adds Safety Out of Transfer Portal
The Alabama Crimson Tide football program started its Monday off with good news as the team added another talented player from the transfer portal. Former Charlotte 49er safety Kameron Howard took to social media on Monday morning to announce his intentions to transfer to Alabama.
Howard was an unranked prospect out of Saint Frances Academy in Fort Washington, Md. in the Class of 2023. He played in all 12 games for Charlotte in 2023, making two starts as a true freshman. He tallied 38 tackles with two interceptions and one pass breakup last year.
Alabama enters this season with an interesting defensive backfield. Malachi Moore returns for his super senior season, but the rest of the unit is full of inexperienced athletes or transferees.
The Crimson Tide got cornerback Domani Jackson from USC and safety Keon Sabb from Michigan out of the transfer portal during the winter window and both appear to be in line for significant action this fall.
The rest of the Crimson Tide safeties are all highly recruited prospects who have yet to see significant playing time.
Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban was complementary of safety DeVonta Smith's play in preseason last year, but an injury prevented him from major action. Tony Mitchell is a former 5-star recruit who spent most of his freshman year as a backup while Red Morgan is an incoming freshman who saw significant action during the spring.
Howard becomes Alabama's second transfer into the program during the spring window, following kicker Graham Nicholson's choice last week.
This story will be updated.