Alabama Football's Entire Kickoff Times Announced by Southeastern Conference
The Alabama Crimson Tide received the rest of its unknown kickoff times for the 2024 football season on Tuesday. The Southeastern Conference, in partnership with ESPN announced the entire conference slate for the upcoming season.
- Week 1 - vs. Western Kentucky - 6 p.m. CT - ESPN
- Week 2 - vs. South Florida - 6 p.m. CT - ESPN
- Week 3 - at Wisconsin - 11 a.m. CT - FOX
- Week 4 - BYE
- Week 5 - vs. Georgia - 6:30 p.m. CT - ABC
- Week 6 - at Vanderbilt - Afternoon -
- Week 7 - at South Carolina - 11 a.m. CT - ABC or ESPN
- Week 8 - at Tennessee - FLEX
- Week 9 - vs. Missouri - FLEX
- Week 10 - BYE
- Week 11 - at LSU - FLEX
- Week 12 - vs. Mercer - 1 p.m CT - ESPN+/SECNetwork+
- Week 13 - at Oklahoma - FLEX
- Week 14 - vs. Auburn - FLEX
Television start time windows for Weeks 4-14 are defined as follows:
- Early: 11 to 12 p.m. CT start
- Afternoon: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. CT start
- Night: 5 to 7 p.m. CT start
- Flex: Games flexed between the Afternoon (2:30-3:30 p.m.) and Night (5-7 p.m.) windows
Alabama will only play two games in the 11 a.m. window. Fans already knew the matchup at Wisconsin would be featured on Fox's Big Noon Kickoff in Week 3, but the Crimson Tide's Week 7 matchup at South Carolina has also been chosen as an early game airing on either ABC or ESPN.
The Crimson Tide has five games placed under the new "FLEX" format this season. Its matchups with Tennessee, Missouri, LSU, Oklahoma and Auburn could be kicked off in either the afternoon or night windows and will likely be aired on ABC or ESPN.
The network partners will confirm kickoff times in the unspecified windows no later than six days before the game.