Former Alabama Cornerback Khyree Jackson Dies in Car Accident

Jackson, 24, was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in April.

Alabama defensive back Khyree Jackson (6) on the4 sidelines after a timeout during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Tennesseevsalabama1015 3011
Alabama defensive back Khyree Jackson (6) on the4 sidelines after a timeout during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Tennesseevsalabama1015 3011 / Jamar Coach/News Sentinel / USA TODAY

Former Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson died in an automobile accident, Oregon beat writer James Crepea confirmed on Saturday morning.

Details of the accident have yet to be released.

Jackson, 24, was recently drafted in the fourth round by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2024 NFL Draft and was set to begin his rookie year in the NFL this coming fall.

A native of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Jackson attended Fort Scott Community College for one year out of high school before enrolling at Alabama prior to the 2021 season. He played for the Crimson Tide for two seasons, eventually transferring to Oregon where he became a first team All-Pac-12 honoree in 2023.

Jackson made his lone start for Alabama in the 2021 national championship game against Georgia.

This story will be updated.

