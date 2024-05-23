Germie Bernard Looks To Make The Most Out of 2024 Season
The 2019 Alabama football team boasted one of the nation's best offenses averaging 47.2 points per game thanks in large part to a wide receiving core that featured Jerry Jeudy, DeVonta Smith, Henry Ruggs III and Jaylen Waddle. The quartet adopted the "Rydeout" moniker and raised the already high bar for how the Alabama receiving room performed and produced.
Smith went on to claim the 2020 Heisman Trophy and passed the baton on to receivers like Jameson Williams and John Metchie in 2021. Unfortunately for Alabama, the Crimson Tide struggled in 2022 and 2023 to replace and maintain the standard of play on the outside after Williams and Metchie were selected in the first two rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Crimson Tide program looks to rectify the drop-off in play on the outside this season with Washington transfer Germie Bernard.
"Well, he's a special person first of all. I knew that when he was coming out of high school. You could just tell he was special in every way," said Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer on Tuesday. "He's been a guy that's been waiting for this opportunity. He played a significant role on our team last year in Washington. He's ready for this moment. He had a great spring, loves everything about the process and all the work it takes to put into it to get to where you want to be. He's got big goals and it's been really cool seeing him mesh, and fit in with, not just the receiving core but the rest of the team."
Bernard served as the Huskies' third or fourth option in the passing game last season and still hauled in 34 receptions for 419 and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 43 yards and two more scores. His numbers would have placed him third on the Crimson Tide in 2023 in receptions and yards and fourth in touchdown receptions.
He may have played a bigger role in the Washington offense, had it not been for three other talented receivers. Rome Odunze, Ja'Lynn Polk and Jalen McMillan were all selected in the first three rounds of the most recent NFL draft. The Crimson Tide on the other hand saw its draft-eligible receiver, Jermaine Burton, drafted in the third round after hauling in just 39 passes for 768 yards and eight scores.
Alabama hasn't had an alpha in its receiving room since Williams and Metchie both surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in 2021 and while both Burton and Isaiah Bond came up with timely receptions in 2023, the lack of a true go-to option in the passing game surely hindered the offense and put even more pressure on first year starting quarterback Jalen Milroe.
If Bernard can become the Crimson Tide's leading receiver and establish himself as one of the nation's best the Alabama offense will take a significant step in the passing game, making Milroe's second season under center much smoother.
Alabama's Receptions Leaders By Year Under Nick Saban
- 2007 - D.J. Hall: 67 receptions, 1,005 yards, six touchdowns
- 2008 - Julio Jones: 58 receptions, 954 yards, four touchdowns
- 2009 - Julio Jones: 43 receptions, 596 yards, four touchdowns
- 2010 - Julio Jones: 78 receptions, 1,133 yards, seven touchdowns
- 2011 - Marquis Maze: 56 receptions, 627 yards, one touchdown
- 2012 - Amari Cooper: 59 receptions, 1000 yards, 11 touchdowns
- 2013 - Amari Cooper: 45 receptions, 736 yards, four touchdowns
- 2014 - Amari Cooper: 124 receptions, 1,727 yards, 16 touchdowns
- 2015 - Calvin Ridley: 89 receptions, 1,045 yards, seven touchdowns
- 2016 - Calvin Ridley: 72 receptions, 769 yards, seven touchdowns
- 2017 - Calvin Ridley: 63 receptions, 967 yards, five touchdowns
- 2018 - Jerry Jeudy: 68 receptions, 1,315 yards, 14 touchdowns
- 2019 - Jerry Jeudy: 77 receptions, 1,163 yards, 10 touchdowns
- 2020 - DeVonta Smith: 117 receptions, 1,856 yards, 23 touchdowns
- 2021 - John Metchie: 96 receptions, 1,142 yards, eight touchdowns
- 2022 - Jahmyr Gibbs: 44 receptions, 444 yards, three touchdowns
- 2023 - Isaiah Bond: 48 receptions, 668 yards, four touchdowns
