Two Alabama Players Honored By SEC After Week 1 Performance
The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 63-0 on Saturday night to kick off the Kalen DeBoer era. Highlights were plenty on Saban Field in Bryant-Denny Stadium, but two players stood out for their big games and were selected as SEC Players of the Week.
Keon Sabb was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week after securing two tackles and two interceptions in his first game as a member of the Crimson Tide.
Ryan Williams was chosen as the SEC Freshman of the Week after his two receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns in his first game in college football.
The two Crimson Tide newcomers are the first winners of the SEC weekly honor as the new year gets started.
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia and Georgia quarterback Carson Beck were named Co-SEC Offensive Player of the Week. Georgia kicker Peyton Woodring and Oklahoma kicker Tyler Keltner were chosen as the Co-SEC Special Teams Player of the Week. Texas and Arkansas offensive lineman Cameron Williams and Fernando Carmona Jr. were chosen as Co-SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week. Two South Carolina players in Kyle Kennard and Dylan Stewart were chosen as Co-SEC Defensive Lineman. Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava was chosen as Co-SEC Freshman of the Week.