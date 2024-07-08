Two Former Alabama Standouts to Present Awards at The 2024 ESPYS
As we approach 72 hours until The 2024 ESPYS, ESPN Press Room revealed the presenters and big-name attendees for the annual awards show.
The Alabama football program will be heavily represented at this year's ESPYS as 2021 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young and 2009 Heisman Trophy-winning running back Mark Ingram are listed as presenters. It is unknown at this time which awards the two of them will be presenting. Additionally, seven-time National Champion (six with Alabama) head coach Nick Saban, who retired on Jan. 10, is listed as an attendee.
The Crimson Tide is up for the "Best Play" award as the famous "Grave Digger" moment on fourth-and-31 against Auburn is nominated alongside three other candidates: Oklahoma softball's Jayda Coleman hit a walk-off home run to send the Sooners to their fourth-straight Championship, Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards posters Utah Jazz's John Collins for what was later awarded as the NBA Dunk of the Year and when reigning NFL MVP/Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson caught his own pass and ran with it against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.
On Nov. 25, 2023, after trailing 24-20 for much of the fourth quarter, Auburn muffed a punt to give Alabama the ball back. Alabama moved the ball down to first-and-goal, but a bad snap put the Crimson Tide way behind the chains. Then, on fourth down from the 31-yard-line, quarterback Jalen Milroe connected with Isaiah Bond for the Alabama touchdown, giving the Crimson Tide the win.
Alabama football has won three ESPYs, with the first being when Tyrone Prothro’s catch vs. Southern Mississippi claimed the "Best Play" award in 2005, the second being when Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith was named the "Best Male College Athlete" in 2021 and the aforementioned Young was also the recipient of that same honor in 2022.
Late 1990s Alabama great running back Shaun Alexander also thrived while in the NFL, as in 2006, the Seattle Seahawk won the "Best Record-Breaking Performance" award after rushing for the most touchdowns in a single season in NFL history (27). That said, then-San Diego Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson won the same award the next year after breaking Alexander's short-lived record.
The aforementioned Ingram and 2015 Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry were previously named nominees for the "Best Male College Athlete," but the awards went to other NCAA standouts. The Crimson Tide football team was also nominated for the "Best Game Award" in 2021 after Young led Alabama past Auburn in a 24-22 quadruple overtime thriller and softball's Jackie Traina was also nominated as the "Best Female College Athlete" in 2012.
Alabama was unfortunately on the wrong end of the "Best Game" and "Best Play" awards at the 2014 ESPYS after the famous "Kick Six" against Auburn took home both honors. The Tide was also a part of a "Best Game" nomination in 2011s show for Cam Newton and Auburn's 27-24 comeback victory. In 2015, Ole Miss won the "Best Upset" for defeating Alabama 23-17 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Furthermore, none of Saban's National Championship-winning squads won the "Best Team" award and he himself never took home the "Best Coach/Manager" honor.
The 2024 ESPYS, hosted by Serena Williams, will air live on July 11 at 8 p.m. ET / PT on ABC from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.