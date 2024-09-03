Where Alabama Football Ranks After Week 1
After perhaps the most anticipated football season opener in Alabama Crimson Tide history on Saturday evening, it's safe to say that the 63-0 victory over Western Kentucky lived up to the never-ending offseason hype.
This was the first game of the Kalen DeBoer era, as the former AP Coach of the Year from Washington filled the shoes of legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban, after the seven-time national champion's (six at Alabama) retirement on Jan. 10.
The Crimson Tide was placed at the No. 5 spot in Aug. 12's Preseason AP Poll. Like the coaches poll, this is also Alabama's lowest placement since the 2009 preseason.
However, things already changed for Alabama in the rankings on Tuesday.
US LBM Coaches Poll
First-place votes are in parentheses.
- Georgia (51)
- Ohio State (3)
- Texas (1)
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Oregon
- Notre Dame
- Penn State
- Michigan
- Missouri
- Utah
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- USC
- Miami
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma State
- Arizona
- LSU
- Kansas
- Iowa
- Clemson
- NC State
- Louisville
- Washington
Others receiving votes: Georgia Tech 86; Texas A&M 78; Memphis 43; Kentucky 23; Boise State 22; SMU 19; Auburn 13; Wisconsin 11; Iowa State 10; UNLV 9; Tulane 9; Maryland 9; Liberty 9; Nebraska 8; Boston College 7; South Florida 5; James Madison 4; Air Force 4; UTSA 3; North Carolina 3; Appalachian State 3; Texas State 2; Syracuse 1; Coastal Carolina 1
This story will be updated when the AP Poll is released.