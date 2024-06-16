Alabama Adds 3-Star Defender From Mississippi
The Alabama Crimson Tide receives its second commitment in the span of two days in the form of 3-star defensive lineman London Simmons, according to On3 Sports.
Simmons is out of Hartfield Academy in Flowood, Miss. He's listed at 6-foot-3, 295-pounds and is considered the No. 67 defensive lineman and the No. 15 player in Mississippi by 247Sports. He chose Alabama over offers from Arkansas, NC State and others.
He becomes Alabama's second defensive lineman to join the Class of 2025, joining Antonio Coleman out of Saraland High School. Simmons was offered an Alabama scholarship in April and decided to commit after taking an official visit to Tuscaloosa this weekend.
As a junior he tallied 80 tackles with 15 sacks and 25 tackles for loss with three forced fumbles.
The Crimson Tide has added members to the class after each of its official visit weekends this month. Simmons becomes Alabama's 16th player to join the Class of 2025 and its sixth to join the class in the month of June.