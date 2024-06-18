Alabama Lands Third Offensive Lineman Commitment For the Class of 2025
The Alabama Crimson Tide adds its fourth player from California to its Class of 2025 as offensive lineman Jackson Lloyd announced his commitment on Tuesday, according to On3Sports.
Lloyd is a 6-foot-7 290-pound lineman out of Carmel High School in Carmel, Calif. The 4-star prospect is considered the No. 19 tackle and No. 17 player in California by the 247Sports Composite, however, On3 Sports considers him the No. 6 tackle and No. 1 player in the state.
His commitment closes Alabama's gap on Ohio State and Notre Dame for the top class in the cycle, but the Crimson Tide remains in the No. 3 overall spot with the top class in the SEC.
Lloyd is a three sport athlete, playing baskeball and baseball in addition to football. His 80" wingspan allows him to excel at left tackle, but he's also spent time at right tackle as well as on the defensive line for Carmel.
He chose Alabama over high profile scholarship offers from Southern California, Ohio State, Tennessee and others.
The Crimson Tide's offensive line class now includes Lloyd, Michael Carroll and Mal Waldrep. Alabama is up to 17 commitments in the Class of 2025 and has added players after each official visitor weekend in June.