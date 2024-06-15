Class of 2025 Punter Commits to Alabama Football
The Alabama Crimson Tide continues its momentum on the recruiting trail by accepting the commitment of specialist Alex Asparuhov.
Asparuhov, considered the No. 3 punter in the Class of 2025 by specialist expert Jamie Kohl, announced his commitment on his social media on Saturday while taking an official visit to Tuscaloosa.
He becomes the Crimson Tide's first specialist in the class and brings Alabama to 15 total commits in its No. 3 ranked Class of 2025. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound kicker and punter is out of San Joaquin Memorial in Fresno, Calif.
Kohl describes Asparuhov as the most fundamentally sound punter in the class grading out as a 5-star punter at his camps. He had scholarship offers from Oklahoma and Florida in addition to Alabama.
As a junior, he appeared in 10 games making 32 punts for 1,392 total yards averaging 43.5 yards per punt with a long of 68-yards, downing 14 inside the 20-yard line. He also had 21 touchbacks off the kicking tee on 34 kickoffs. He made 15 of 17 extra point attempts and converted six of nine field goal tries with a long of 42 yards.