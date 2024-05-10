Recruiting Rundown: Alabama Taking Selective Approach to Transfer Portal
The Alabama Crimson Tide got a big win in the transfer portal this week in the form of Wake Forest cornerback DaShawn Jones. Alabama is nearly to its scholarship limit for the 2024 season but according to head coach Kalen DeBoer on Wednesday there are still a few spots left to fill.
The Crimson Tide program has reportedly been in contact with three transfer portalees in particular. Michigan State offensive lineman Geno VanDeMark, Penn State safety King Mack and South Alabama linebacker Kahlil Jacobs.
VanDeMark has an obvious connection to the Alabama staff as he played for current offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic and would give the Tide an experienced offensive lineman with versatility to play all three interior positions.
Mack was on campus last week and has been actively courted by former Alabama players Dallas Turner and Jordan Battle as the pair went to St. Thomas Aquinas, the same high school as Mack. Alabama already brought in Charlotte safety Kameron Howard but is looking for one more player to ensure the depth is there for the length of the year.
Jacobs has a clear connection to the coaching staff as well as he played for defensive coordinator Kane Wommack at South Alabama. The linebacker has been in contact with Auburn, Ole Miss, Alabama and Missouri and was scheduled to visit Tuscaloosa last week but had to reschedule according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.
According to Andrew Bone of BamaOnline, the Crimson Tide will host just one visitor this weekend in the form of already committed transfer Kameron Howard.
Class of 2025 News and Notes
The Crimson Tide coaching staff is currently in an NCAA contact period that lasts until May 25, meaning the staff can travel throughout the country meeting with prospective players in their homes, high schools and training facilities.
Alabama running backs coach Robert Gillespie was seen on social media visiting Class of 2025 commit Anthony Rogers on Thursday. While defensive coordinator Kane Wommack along with defensive backs coach Colin Hitschler were spotted on social media visiting linebacker commit Duke Johnson.
Alabama Extends Scholarship Offers
Alabama is always evaluating talent for the Class of 2025 and beyond. These players took to social media this week to announce Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide have extended them an offer.
- Josiah Abdullah is a 3-star wide receiver out of Woodward Academy in Atlanta in the Class of 2025. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound receiver committed to the Florida Gators in January and is considered the No. 73 receiver in the class by the 247Sports Composite.
- Tyreek King is a 4-star wide receiver out of Knoxville Catholic in Tennessee in the Class of 2026. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound receiver is considered the No. 30 receiver in the clas by the 247Sports Composite.
- Elijah Littlejohn is an unranked edge rusher out of West Charlotte High School in Charlotte, N.C. in the Class of 2026. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound rising junior holds offers from Texas A&M, North Carolina, Louisville and more.
- Brandon Anderson is an unranked offensive lineman out of North Cobb High School in Kennesaw, Ga. in the Class of 2026. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound rising junior holds offers from Tennessee, SMU, Appalachian State and more.
- Braylin Mills is an unranked offensive lineman out of Houston County High School in Warner Robbins, Ga. in the Class of 2027. The 6-foot-7, 305-pound lineman is just getting onto recruiting radars and has not reported offers from other schools.
- Ethan Hauser is an unranked safety out of Buford High School in Georgia in the Class of 2027. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound safety was offered a scholarship by Tennessee and Florida on May 6, the same day that he reported his Alabama offer.
- LaDamion Guyton is an unranked edge rusher out of Savannah Christian Prep in Savannah, Ga. in the Class of 2027. He stands at 6-foot-3, 210-pounds and currently reports scholarship offers from Tennessee, Miami, Oregon, LSU and others.
Alabama Adds a Baseball Diamond
- Alabama baseball got a nice win on the recruiting trail this week as Chase Kroberger took to social media on Friday morning to announce his commitment to the Crimson Tide. The right-handed pitcher also plays shortstop and outfield for Moorsetown High School in New Jersey. Perfect Game baseball ranks the 6-foot, 180-pound prospect as an 8.5 and reports his fastball velocity at 86 mph.