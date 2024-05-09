Report: Alabama Lands Wake Forest Cornerback DaShawn Jones from Transfer Portal
The Alabama football team added former Wake Forest cornerback DaShawn Jones from the transfer portal on Wednesday evening, per On3's Hayes Fawcett.
"BREAKING: Former Wake Forest DB DaShawn Jones has Committed to Alabama, he tells On3 Sports," Fawcett wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "The 6’0 180 DB totaled 37 Tackles, 3 INT, & 2 PD in 2023. 2 year starter for the Demon Deacons. Will have 2 years of eligibility remaining."
The Alabama Crimson Tide played host to Jones this past weekend and by all accounts, the redshirt sophomore enjoyed his visit. Jones enjoyed his visit so much that Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reported on Saturday that he was expected to announce his decision to transfer to Tuscaloosa soon...and now he has.
Jones becomes the third incoming Alabama transfer in the spring window, as he joins former Miami Ohio kicker Graham Nicholson and former Charlotte safety Kameron Howard.
The Crimson Tide also got cornerback Domani Jackson from USC and safety Keon Sabb from Michigan out of the transfer portal during the winter window and both appear to be in line for significant action this fall. Additionally, two other pure safeties are in Alabama's 2024 class, including Red Morgan and Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.
Alabama has lost several defensive backs to the transfer portal, most recently in safeties Tony Mitchell (still in portal) and Peyton Woodyard, who later committed to Oregon.
Alabama enters this season with an interesting defensive backfield. Malachi Moore returns for his super senior season, but the rest of the unit is full of inexperienced athletes or transferees.
The rest of the Crimson Tide safeties are all highly recruited prospects who have yet to see significant playing time.