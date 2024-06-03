Bama Central

Report: Alabama Softball’s Kenleigh Cahalan Enters Transfer Portal

The sophomore shortstop led Alabama in multiple stat categories this season.

Hunter De Siver, Will Miller

May 30, 2024; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide infielder Kenleigh Cahalan (31) throws to first base for an out during the second inning against the UCLA Bruins during a Women's College World Series softball game at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Sophomore shortstop Kenleigh Cahalan entered the transfer portal on Monday, per D1Softball’s Justin McLeod.

“Alabama SS Kenleigh Cahalan has entered the transfer portal,” McLeod posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “An all-region and all-SEC honoree in her two years in Tuscaloosa, Cahalan owns a career .290 batting average, with 9 home runs, 24 doubles, and 65 runs scored.”

Cahalan shined during her sophomore campaign this past season as she led the Crimson Tide in batting average (.296), hits (55), doubles (8), triples (5) and tied with first baseman Abby Duchscherer for the team-lead in RBIs (30).

Cahalan's dominance helped Alabama reach the Women's College World Series for the 15th time in program history. The Crimson Tide made its trip to Oklahoma City courtesy of its 13th Super Regional round win in 18 opportunities since the format was adopted in 2005.

However, Alabama fell to Duke 2-1 in an elimination game this past Friday. They finished the season with a 39-19 record.

Cahalan showed a lot of promise during her freshman campaign as she tallied seven home runs and 31 RBIs while starting in all 67 games.

The former Hewitt-Trussville High School standout was quite accomplished before she donned the crimson and white. 

  • Ranked No. 1 overall player in 2023 class by Perfect Game Softball
  • 2022 Alabama Miss Softball
  • 2022 MaxPreps Alabama Player of the Year
  • Two-time Gatorade Player of the Year finalist (2021-22)
  • Two-time PGF All-American and MaxPreps All-American
  • 2022 PGF 18U National Champion with Birmingham Thunderbolts
  • 2022 All-State Player of the Year
  • 7A State Runner-Up
  • All-State every year of varsity
  • Made All-State as 8th grader, the youngest player in 7A ever to do so
