Where Alabama Softball is Ranked in Final 2024 Polls
Another college softball season has come and gone with the Oklahoma Sooners being crowned national champions for the fourth year in a row. Oklahoma topped the field at the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, which also featured the Alabama Crimson Tide.
After a disappointing regular season, Alabama put things together at the right time to make a run back to the WCWS for the 15th time. The Crimson Tide was the No. 14 seed in the NCAA Tournament and hovered in that range in the polls for most of the season. But with a trip to OKC and one win over Duke at the WCWS, Alabama moved up in the final rankings of the 2024 softball season.
The Crimson Tide finished No. 6 in the USA Softball and Softball America polls and was ranked No. 8 by the NFCA coaches poll and the DI Softball rankings.
USA Softball/ESPN.com Final Poll
(Team, first-place votes, record, points)
1. Oklahoma (25), 59-7, 625
2. Texas, 55-10, 600
3. Florida, 54-15, 550
4. Stanford, 50-17, 550
5. UCLA, 43-12, 524
6. Alabama, 39-20, 482
7. Oklahoma State, 49-12, 474
8. Duke, 52-9, 462
9. Tennessee, 44-12, 412
10. Texas A&M, 44-15, 378
11. LSU, 44-17, 369
12. Missouri, 48-18, 339
13. Georgia, 43-19, 313
14. Florida State, 46-16, 305
15. Arizona, 37-18-1, 263
16. Baylor, 36-23, 259
17. Arkansas, 37-18, 185
18. Virginia Tech, 40-14-1, 161
19. Louisiana, 45-19, 146
20. Oregon, 30-21, 131
21. Washington, 32-15, 119
22. Mississippi State, 34-20,78
23. Northwestern, 35-13, 57
24. Clemson, 35-19, 51
25. Texas State, 47-15, 49
NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll- Final
(Team, first-place votes, record, points)
1. Oklahoma (32) 59-7 800
2. Texas 55-10 767
3. Florida 54-15 726
4. Stanford 50-17 692
5. UCLA 43-12 659
6. Oklahoma State 49-12 633
7. Duke 52-9 603
8. Alabama 39-20 580
9. Tennessee 44-12 537
10. Texas A&M 44-15 526
11. Missouri 48-18 465
12. LSU 44-17 455
13. Florida State 46-16 416
14. Georgia 43-19 385
15. Arizona 37-18-1 337
16. Washington 32-15 269
17. Virginia Tech 40-14-1
18. Arkansas 37-18 244
19. Louisiana 45-19 202
20. Baylor 36-23 182
21. Mississippi State 34-20 159
22. Texas State 47-15 99
23. Boston University 53-6-1
24. Oregon 30-21 60
25. California 37-19 53