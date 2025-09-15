Arizona's TV Time and Channel Announced for Week 5
Arizona has opened the 2025 college football season and Year 2 of the Brent Brennan era on an impressive 3-0 start marking the first time the Wildcats have done so since the 2015 season under then-head coach Rich Rodriguez.
Following the 23-16 win over Kansas State, Arizona will be entering its first bye-week of the season meaning this will give the team a chance to get rested, see guys get healthy that have been injured and an opportunity to go out on the recruiting trail with no game this week.
With the Wildcats entering conference games in the Big 12, the times and networks have been announced for Week 5 of the college football season. During that week, Arizona will be taking on No. 12 Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 27, to open conference play for UA.
Arizona tweeted out that the game versus Iowa State will kickoff at 4 p.m. (MST) and will be televised on ESPN in the prime time slot.
Over the first three weeks of the season, Arizona has been led by the defensive unit, which has allowed 8.7 PPG placing them 10th nationally and fourth in the Big 12 conference behind BYU, Utah and UCF in that order.
Arizona has been able to create chaos in the backfield and have sacked the quarterback eight times ranking 35th nationally and have totaled 25 tackles for loss putting the Wildcats 16th nationally.
Due to the chaos created in the backfield, Arizona has managed to rack up eight turnovers placing them No. 1 nationally with three fumbles and five interceptions.
Meanwhile, the defensive front has been able to slow down the running attack of opponents and ranks 32 nationally giving up 96 yards per game.
Against Kansas State, Arizona allowed 105 rushing yards with 75 of those yards coming on one play that opened up the second half. Plus, UA forced quarterback Avery Johnson into (-16) yards rushing.
In comparison, Johnson rushed for 110 yards against Arizona a season ago, which led to a KSU 31-7 win over UA.
On the offensive side of the ball, Arizona is averaging 37 PPG, which places them 41st nationally but is a 16.2 increase from a season ago, which saw the offense struggle for most of the year.
Arizona will now get ready for a regular week of practice and then the coaches will go on a recruiting trip during the weekend with no game on the schedule. After that, UA will prepare for Iowa State in the Big 12 opening game.
