Thanksgiving Arizona Football Conversation Ahead of Showdown Against ASU
Last Saturday was a cold, cloudy day in Tucson with a game between two great offensive units in Arizona (8-3, 5-3 Big 12) and Baylor that are averaging over 30-plus points per game this season.
Despite the two blazing offensive units, the weather set the tone with both defenses playing solid ball and Arizona’s making the plays when the team needed it the most.
Cornerback Treydan Stukes came up with an interception in the red zone with the Wildcats leading 21-17 at the start of the fourth quarter to help the Bears stay out of the end zone.
Arizona went on to score on the falling drive that led to a 41-17 victory over Baylor (5-6, 3-5) to capture the eighth win of the season.
Arizona now sits at 8-3 after going 4-8 a season ago and will head up to Tempe to take on in-state rival Arizona State in the Territorial Cup.
After going 4-3 through the first seven games, the Wildcats have won four-straight games, shocking the fan base, media and the nation.
Now that Thanksgiving is here, we at Arizona Wildcats On SI came up with our three things Arizona football is thankful for this holiday season.
Three Things Arizona is Thankful For
Brent Brennan
The moment Brent Brennan was hired to become the next head coach and replace the whole left behind by Jedd Fisch, Arizona fans voiced massive doubts about his ability to run a Power 4 program. That was followed up with a 4-8 first season, which caused many UA fans to want a coaching change after one season.
However, as you fast forward to year No. 2, which included changes on the coaching staff and 61 new players added to the roster, Brennan has the Wildcats sitting at 8-3 and in the CFP rankings.
So, Arizona should be thankful for the hiring of Brennan and the direction of the program with a No. 35 ranked recruiting class according to 24/7 Sports on its way for next season .
Noah Fifita
One player doesn’t make, or break a program when it comes to the game of football. It takes everyone on the roster to help turn things around and implement a winning mindset. However, one of the biggest faces in Arizona athletics is quarterback Noah Fifita, who had been instrumental in keeping this roster together.
Back when Brennan became the head coach, his first job was trying to convince both Fifita and star receiver Tetairoa McMillan to stay with the program. Well, after talking it over, the two decided to return to UA and help build the program.
Now, Fifita has Arizona in an 8-3 position and is the all-time leader in passing touchdowns with 69, which surpassed WIllie Tuitama and Nick Foles.
By the end of his career, Fifita could be the all-time winningest QB, with tons of records under his belt and potentially multiple 10-plus win seasons.
Danny Gonzales
One of the best decisions that Brennan made was hiring Danny Gonzales to be part of his staff and then promoting him to defensive coordinator. Gonzales has been a critical part of Arizona turning things around and the defense playing at such a high-level.
Arizona is one of the better defensive units in the Big 12 and nation and a lot of the success comes from the scheme that Gonzales has put together and his ability to develop players.
