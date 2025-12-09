Arizona Tops AP Poll Following Win Over Auburn

Arizona has scheduled a strenuous non-conference slate, but the Wildcats haven't had to sweat too much. Following a blowout win at home over Auburn , the Wildcats have four wins against ranked opponents so far this season.

Nov 24, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd talks with the referee during the first half of the game against the Denver Pioneers at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

That has led to a perfect 8-0 start this season. Arizona pulled away from the Tigers at halftime en route to a 97-68 thumping of the SEC foe. Tommy Lloyd checked off another resume win, adding to a list that includes No. 5 UConn, No. 18 Florida and No. 25 UCLA, all away from Tucson.

The Wildcats have been led by freshman Koa Peat , who has taken charge with a team-best 15.9 points per game while adding 5.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Lloyd has leaned on his freshmen in those big games, while getting some help from his core of veterans, including Jaden Bradley and Motiejus Krivas.

Dec 6, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) blocks a lay up attempted by Auburn Tigers forward KeShawn Murphy (3) during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Ariozna has slowly crawled up the national polls and rankings, but finally, the Wildcats are on top of the most important one in the country.

Arizona Lands at No. 1 in Latest AP Poll

Dec 6, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Keyshawn Hall (7) and Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) prepare for the tip off before the start of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

For the first time this season, Arizona came in at No. 1 in the AP Poll after a win over Auburn, which fell one spot to No. 21. It's the first time the Wildcats have claimed the top spot since December 2023, and it's the third time the Wildcats have been on top with Lloyd as coach.

This is the 40th week in program history that Arizona has topped the AP Poll, the ninth most amongst all programs.

The Wildcats are closely followed by Michigan, Duke, Iowa State and UConn in the top five spots. Arizona received the most first-place votes with 33, while Michigan followed with 16, Duke with seven, and Iowa State got one vote.

Feb 26, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd talks with guard Jaden Bradley (0) during the second half against the Utah Utes at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Despite Arizona's strong resume , the Wildcats needed some help to get the top spot. Purdue previously held the top ranking, but was upset on Saturday at home by Iowa State, falling 81-58. The Boilermakers slipped down to No. 6 in this week's rankings.

Arizona has one more ranked contest on its schedule in non-conference play, which comes this Saturday against No. 12 Alabama in Birmingham, Alabama. After that, the Wildcats will cruise into a daunting Big 12 schedule , but will likely enter with the biggest target on their backs.

Dec 6, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Karchenkov (8) celebrates after he scores a three pointer against the Auburn Tigers during the first half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Within the Big 12, six teams are in the latest batch of rankings. While Arizona and Iowa State top the bunch at No. 1 and No. 4, respectively, Houston comes in at No. 7, BYU at No. 10, Texas Tech at No. 16 and Kansas at No. 19.

Typically, being highly ranked in the Week 6 AP Poll is a sign of good things to come. Each of the last 21 national champions have been ranked within the top 12 of the Week 6 AP Poll. With Arizona on top of the rankings, the title hopes are alive and well in Tucson.

What do you think of Arizona topping the latest rankings? To let us know, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.