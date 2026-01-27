Arizona Unanimously Tops AP Poll Once Again in Latest Update

Another week, another AP Poll that shows the Arizona Wildcats at the top.

Arizona has now spent seven-straight weeks at #1 on the AP Poll. This week, they earned all 60 first-place votes for the second-straight week. The Wildcats more than earned their distinction , delivering blowout wins by an average margin 30.5 points over Cincinnati and West Virginia last week.

Arizona also continues to approach its program record of eight-straight weeks at the top spot on the AP Poll, set back in 2013-14. They are also one win from tying their program record for most wins in a row to start a season, also set in 2013-14.

They’ve been led by their mix of veteran talent, and youthful energy this season. Senior guard Jaden Bradley has been exceptional as the leader of Arizona’s offense, and freshmen standouts Brayden Burries, and Koa Peat have given them the burst of energy they’ve needed. Both Burries and Peat have seen themselves land on mock NBA Draft boards as potential first round picks in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Jan 17, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) dribbles up the court in the second half against the Central Florida Knights at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images | Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

The Wildcats have been utterly dominant this season. Currently, they are one of just three undefeated teams remaining in the country. The other two are #5 Nebraska, and #24 Miami (Ohio).

Arizona atop numerous metrics

Not only is Arizona at the top of the AP Poll, but they are also #1 on the NET rankings, and first in the KenPom rankings. In essence, the Wildcats are the unanimous choices as the best team in the country by the NCAA’s most respected metrics.

They’ve been impressive in games against higher-quality opponents. Arizona is 8-0 in Quad 1 games, tied with Duke for the most Quad 1 wins, and are 2-0 in Quad 2 tries. They’ve picked up ranked wins over Florida, Auburn, Alabama, UCLA, and UConn this season.

Jan 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) makes a lay up over Arizona State Sun Devils forward Santiago Trouet (1) during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

They’ve been just as dominant in conference play, winning their first seven Big 12 games, five of which have been by double-digits. Not only are the Wildcats taking over the Big 12, but they are showing the entire country that they have what it takes to win the national championship.

Some other notable shifts in the Big 12 include Houston falling from #6 to #10, Texas Tech jumping from #12 to #11, BYU remaining at #13, and Kansas jumping from #19 to #14. Arizona will see all of these teams in the near future as the season reaches the final stretch before the NCAA Tournament.