Cats land top transfer
Shortly after midnight Akinjo posted on Instagram a picture of him wearing an Arizona jersey, while saying he is "1000 percent committed... turn me up."
He Averaged 13.4 PPG and 4.4 APG. at Georgetown
more to come ...
Shortly after midnight Akinjo posted on Instagram a picture of him wearing an Arizona jersey, while saying he is "1000 percent committed... turn me up."
He Averaged 13.4 PPG and 4.4 APG. at Georgetown
more to come ...
Editor
Akinjo won the Big East Freshman of the Year in 2018–19 and was a member of the Big East All-Freshman team. Akinjo was additionally named Big East Freshman of the Week four times, and was second on the team in scoring and first in assists.
Arizona’s passing game was up and down against Hawaii. They threw for over 350 yards but missed a lot of scoring opportunities. One of the biggest questions coming into the season was the receiving corps. Five receivers had catches in the game and of that group there were two high school quarterbacks, a summer addition to the recruiting class who had no other known offers, and a former walk-on.