Cats land top transfer

Brad Allis

Shortly after midnight Akinjo posted on Instagram a picture of him wearing an Arizona jersey, while saying he is "1000 percent committed... turn me up."

He Averaged 13.4 PPG and 4.4 APG. at Georgetown  

more to come ...

Gary Randazzo
Gary Randazzo

Editor

Akinjo won the Big East Freshman of the Year in 2018–19 and was a member of the Big East All-Freshman team. Akinjo was additionally named Big East Freshman of the Week four times, and was second on the team in scoring and first in assists.

Basketball

A Decade of Decline? Pt. 1

Brad Allis

A lot of my writing projects begin with a hypothesis. Most of the time I am proven correct after doing my research, occasionally I am proven wrong. Sometimes, things are inconclusive. This may be one of those time.

Arizona clinging on to national ranking as Pac-12 play begins this week

Gary Randazzo

The Wildcats have plenty to prove as league play opens this weekend at home against rival Arizona State.

Arizona football's best wins of the decade

Gary Randazzo

The past decade of Arizona Wildcats football was defined by the Rich Rodriguez Era.

Arizona tabs Paul Rhoads as new defensive coordinator

Gary Randazzo

The Arizona Wildcats have a new defensive coordinator, one with head coaching experience and extensive coordinator experience.

The curious case of Arizona's receivers

Brad Allis

Arizona’s passing game was up and down against Hawaii. They threw for over 350 yards but missed a lot of scoring opportunities. One of the biggest questions coming into the season was the receiving corps. Five receivers had catches in the game and of that group there were two high school quarterbacks, a summer addition to the recruiting class who had no other known offers, and a former walk-on.

Takeaways from Arizona’s 45-38 loss to Hawaii

Brad Allis

A few days later here are my takeaways from the season opening loss to Hawaii.

Signing Day Fax Tracker -3:15 p.m. update

Brad Allis

Check back for all the latest signees and notes from Arizona's fall football signing day.

Despite commitment, recruiting taking a hit

Brad Allis

Sunday proved to be a busy day in Arizona football recruiting as one player committed, one player de-committed and two more players announced they would wait until February to sign.

Takeaways from 84-80 loss to sixth-ranked Gonzaga

Gary Randazzo

Late game surge not enough in 84-80 loss to Gonzaga

Arizona Wildcats unveil new look for Hawaii game

Anthony Gimino

Honoring the USS Arizona and more...