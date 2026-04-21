Who Is Team USA Playing in 2026 FIBA World Cup? Full Draw Announced

We've got a long way to go until tip-off for the 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup, but at least we know who the American squad will be up against first.

Team USA is set to face China, Czechia and Italy in Group D play, USA Basketball announced in a press release on Tuesday. The tilt vs. China is slated for Sept. 4, while the games vs. Italy and Czechia are scheduled for Sept. 6 and 7, respectively.

The winner of each group will advance to the quarterfinals (Sept. 10), while the second and third-place finishers across each subsection will play one another for the remaining four spots in the quarters (Sept. 8-9). The semifinals will then be held on Sept. 12, and the championship on Sept. 13.

Broadcast information and game times will be released at a later date.

Team USA will be looking to win its fifth consecutive title at the event, which will be held in Berlin from Sept. 4-13. From a roster perspective, the Americans are chock-full of talent: the crew heading overseas includes Fever star Caitlin Clark, 2025 Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers, and multi-hyphenate Angel Reese, as well as veteran stalwarts like A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart.

What is Team USA's record against the other nations in Group D?

Team USA is 8-0 vs. China in all-time World Cup play, and last defeated the Chinese 83–61 in the 2022 Women's World Cup final.

The Americans are 1–1 all-time vs. Italy, whom they haven't played since Team USA's 66–64 victory in 1979.

Team USA also holds the edge vs. Czechia, against whom they boast a 2–0 record. The most recent victory there came in a 89-69 win in 2010.

How did Team USA fare in the World Cup qualifiers?

If the qualifiers taught us anything, it's that the top prize is Team USA's to lose. The American women went 5–0 in the qualifying tournament, where they defeated Spain, 84–70, in the final.

Team USA had also already qualified for the World Cup heading into the early March event, but were using the tournament as a chance to work on team chemistry ahead of September.

FIBA World Cup Groups

Curious how the other three groups shook out? Here's a look at the full field:

Group A:

Germany

Spain

Japan

Mali

Group B:

France

Nigeria

South Korea

Hungary

Group C:

Australia

Belgium

Puerto Rico

Turkey

Group D:

U.S.

China

Italy

Czechia

A full schedule of events—minus broadcast info and tip-off time—can be found here.

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