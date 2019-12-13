Cats hosting a top transfer

The point guard is the reigning Big East’s Freshman of the Year, after averaging 13.4 points and 5.2 assist a game last year. This season averaged 13.4 points, 4.4. assists and 3.0 rebounds through seven games.

Akinjo has not publicly announced his reason for transfer, but the Hoya program has seen sever player accused of criminal activity this season and at least two players have announced their intention to transfer.

A 4-star prospect out of high school, the Richmond, CA native was recruited by Arizona and took one of his visits to Tucson.

Barring an NCAA waiver, Akinjo will not be eligible until the end of the fall semester next season.

Arizona is also in the top-three for Columbia grad transfer Patrick Tape along with USC and Virginia Tech. The 6-10 big man averaged 11.3 PPG and 5.9 RPG last season and left the Columbia program prior to the season.