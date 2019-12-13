Arizona Maven
Cats hosting a top transfer

Brad Allis

The point guard is the reigning Big East’s Freshman of the Year, after averaging 13.4 points and 5.2 assist a game last year. This season averaged 13.4 points, 4.4. assists and 3.0 rebounds through seven games.

Akinjo has not publicly announced his reason for transfer, but the Hoya program has seen sever player accused of criminal activity this season and at least two players have announced their intention to transfer. 

A 4-star prospect out of high school, the Richmond, CA native was recruited by Arizona  and took one of his visits to Tucson. 

Barring an NCAA waiver, Akinjo will not be eligible until the end of the fall semester next season. 

Arizona is also in the top-three for Columbia grad transfer Patrick Tape along with USC and Virginia Tech. The 6-10 big man averaged 11.3 PPG and 5.9 RPG last season and left the Columbia program prior to the season. 

Arizona cruises in 50 point win over Omaha

Gary Randazzo

Arizona routs visiting Omaha 99-49.

Arizona football needs to figure out how to come out of the locker room better in 2020

Gary Randazzo

Opponents outscored Arizona in both the first and third quarters during 2019 football season.

Learning lesson for Arizona in 63-58 loss to Baylor

Gary Randazzo

Wildcats struggle, suffer first loss of season in 63-58 setback to Baylor in Waco.

X's and Dazzo's: Navigating Baylor's 1-1-3 Zone Defense

Gary Randazzo

Arizona visits Baylor in a marquee matchup between two Top 25 teams on Saturday.

Football needs to win back the fans

Brad Allis

Immediately after Arizona’s 24-14 loss to Arizona State, Athletic Director Dave Heeke announced Kevin Sumlin would return as head football coach. The Wildcats are just 9-15 in two seasons under Sumlin and he has his work cut out for him if he is to survive season No. 3.

Arizona’s 2019 football season described in two words

Gary Randazzo

The 2019 Arizona Wildcats football season was a struggle, to say the least

The curious case of Arizona's receivers

Brad Allis

Arizona’s passing game was up and down against Hawaii. They threw for over 350 yards but missed a lot of scoring opportunities. One of the biggest questions coming into the season was the receiving corps. Five receivers had catches in the game and of that group there were two high school quarterbacks, a summer addition to the recruiting class who had no other known offers, and a former walk-on.

Arizona lands in-state DE

Brad Allis

Despite changes coming to the defensive coaching staff, the Arizona football team landed an in-state defensive end they had made a priority.

Takeaways from Arizona’s 45-38 loss to Hawaii

Brad Allis

A few days later here are my takeaways from the season opening loss to Hawaii.

Seniors deliver as Arizona takes Wooden Legacy title in 73-66 win over Wake Forest

Gary Randazzo

Chase Jeter and Dylan Smith shine in Wooden Legacy title game.