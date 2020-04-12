InsideTheWildcats
A busy week for Arizona football and basketball

Brad Allis

Despite a lack of games and personal interactions, it has been a busy week for University of Arizona athletics

The Wildcat football team got a commitment from an offensive lineman in the 2020 class. San Marcos HS offensive lineman Anthony Pratt committed to the Wildcats earlier in the week. Pratt has good size at 6-5 and over 270 pounds. He moves fairly well but was not a well-regarded recruit. He had no Power 5 offers and was still available this late in the process.

Josh Green and Nick Mannion made it official, both of the freshmen declared for the NBA Draft. Despite good but not great seasons, both are projected as first round draft picks.

Two of Arizona’s top recruiting targets have made their decision dates. Ziaire Williams, a 5-star forward from Southern California, will announce on Sunday. Arizona and Stanford are believed to be his top two targets with hometown USC in the mix.

Minnesota wing Kerwin Walton will make his decision on April 25. Arizona is in the mix, but North Carolina is getting a lot of expert predictions. Creighton, Georgetown, Minnesota and Vanderbilt are also on his final list.

The transfer market has been quite busy. Arizona recently made a “virtual visit” with San Francisco transfer Charles Mineland Jr. and are in the final 10 for Purdue big man Matt Haarms.

The Wildcats have lost out on three transfer. Santa Clara’s Trey Wertz committed to Notre Dame, Kentucky’s Johnny Juzang to UCLA and Long Beach State’s Joshua Morgan to USC. Wentz became a long shot after losing assistant Justin Gainey to Marquetter and the commitment of Seattle transfer Terrell Brown.

Arizona is also active in the 2021 class. They have recently offered a few big-time players. They just extended an offer to Seattle power forward Paolo Banchero, who instantly put the Wildcats into his list of top schools. Duke and Kentucky have made big pushes and his parents have ties to home-town Washington. The Wildcats have also offered Wichita (Kan.) Sunrise Christian 2021 small forward Kendall Brown. 

Basketball

Most Arizona Fans Agree: Recruits Should Stay At Least Two Years if NBA Not Choice Out of High School

Vast Majority Against Keeping One-And-Done Policy

Javier Morales

Josh Green Becomes Third Arizona Freshman to Declare for NBA Draft

Follows Zeke Nnaji, Nico Mannion

Javier Morales

Arizona must replace over 80% of its points, rebounds and assists production

Arizona will only return 14.8% of its scoring product in 2020-2021.

Gary Randazzo

Inside the Wildcats Reporters Video Chat: Terrell Brown, Arizona Men's Hoops, Sean Miller, and Next Season's Outlook

Arizona Wildcats men's basketball receives commitment from graduate transfer Terrell Brown

Gary Randazzo

Rob Gronkowski wins a WWE championship.

Former Arizona football player Rob Gronkowski win the 24/7 championship.

Brad Allis

711wildcat

Arizona basketball adds high scoring transfer

Grad transfer Terrell Brown will join the Wildcats.

Brad Allis

Wineknow

Video Round Table Chat: Aari McDonald's Drysdale Award Carries Historic Ramifications for Arizona

All-American Guard Among Men's & Women's Elite

Javier Morales

Arizona basketball assistant goes to Marquette

Justin Gainey returns to Marquette.

Brad Allis

Wineknow

Arizona's Aari McDonald named a WBCA All-American

The WBCA announced its 10-player All-American Team on Wednesday.

Gary Randazzo

The curious case of Arizona's receivers

Arizona’s passing game was up and down against Hawaii. They threw for over 350 yards but missed a lot of scoring opportunities. One of the biggest questions coming into the season was the receiving corps. Five receivers had catches in the game and of that group there were two high school quarterbacks, a summer addition to the recruiting class who had no other known offers, and a former walk-on.

Brad Allis

Steve Buchanan