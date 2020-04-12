A busy week for Arizona football and basketball

Despite a lack of games and personal interactions, it has been a busy week for University of Arizona athletics

The Wildcat football team got a commitment from an offensive lineman in the 2020 class. San Marcos HS offensive lineman Anthony Pratt committed to the Wildcats earlier in the week. Pratt has good size at 6-5 and over 270 pounds. He moves fairly well but was not a well-regarded recruit. He had no Power 5 offers and was still available this late in the process.

Josh Green and Nick Mannion made it official, both of the freshmen declared for the NBA Draft. Despite good but not great seasons, both are projected as first round draft picks.

Two of Arizona’s top recruiting targets have made their decision dates. Ziaire Williams, a 5-star forward from Southern California, will announce on Sunday. Arizona and Stanford are believed to be his top two targets with hometown USC in the mix.

Minnesota wing Kerwin Walton will make his decision on April 25. Arizona is in the mix, but North Carolina is getting a lot of expert predictions. Creighton, Georgetown, Minnesota and Vanderbilt are also on his final list.

The transfer market has been quite busy. Arizona recently made a “virtual visit” with San Francisco transfer Charles Mineland Jr. and are in the final 10 for Purdue big man Matt Haarms.

The Wildcats have lost out on three transfer. Santa Clara’s Trey Wertz committed to Notre Dame, Kentucky’s Johnny Juzang to UCLA and Long Beach State’s Joshua Morgan to USC. Wentz became a long shot after losing assistant Justin Gainey to Marquetter and the commitment of Seattle transfer Terrell Brown.

Arizona is also active in the 2021 class. They have recently offered a few big-time players. They just extended an offer to Seattle power forward Paolo Banchero, who instantly put the Wildcats into his list of top schools. Duke and Kentucky have made big pushes and his parents have ties to home-town Washington. The Wildcats have also offered Wichita (Kan.) Sunrise Christian 2021 small forward Kendall Brown.