Arizona AD Dave Heeke on event cancellations

With Pac-12 athletic competition suspended through the rest of the academic year (and those that extend beyond the semester), Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke released a statement Sunday afternoon.

Also notable is that the Pac-12 has prohibited all team-related activities -- such as spring football -- until March 29, when the league will revisit the decision. Other conferences have a longer ban on spring football, including the SEC, which has suspended activities through April 15.

Here is Heeke's letter, which includes information on canceled events (no refunds, just credit for future purchases):

Dear Wildcats,

The compassion, patience and determination shown by our fans, donors and supporters have been inspiring to our entire athletics department during these unprecedented times. I want to thank all of you for your messages of inspiration, unwavering commitment and overwhelming positivity.

As we move forward through these uneasy and troubling times, Arizona Athletics remains dedicated to our guiding purpose as a department, which is a Commitment to an Athlete’s Total Success (C.A.T.S) by working together to provide opportunities for student-athletes to become academic, athletic and life champions.

The widespread cancellation of all NCAA and Pac-12 Conference athletic competition is truly heartbreaking to us all. We will continue to actively work to ensure that our student-athletes are supported as they pursue their academic endeavors, and resources continue to be available to them to support their physical and mental health.

You may have already received information regarding all canceled events. Ticket buyers for all events affected by the canceled dates will receive a credit that they can use this year or during the 2020-21 season. The credit will be applied to each ticket buyer for all remaining home events that were canceled. Fans will need to call the McKale Ticket Office to apply their credit for a future purchase. Please dial the Arizona Athletics Ticket Office at 520-621-2287 for more information.

A sense of resolve and purpose are key in times of great adversity. We are facing unparalleled global, national and local challenges, but the unity of all Wildcats will propel us forward. Thank you again for all your support. We will overcome these challenging times together with integrity, compassion, exploration, adaptation, inclusion and determination because that is the Wildcat Way.

Bear Down,

Dave Heeke

Vice President and Director of Athletics