InsideTheWildcats
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Arizona AD Dave Heeke on event cancellations

Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Gimino

With Pac-12 athletic competition suspended through the rest of the academic year (and those that extend beyond the semester), Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke released a statement Sunday afternoon.

Also notable is that the Pac-12 has prohibited all team-related activities -- such as spring football -- until March 29, when the league will revisit the decision. Other conferences have a longer ban on spring football, including the SEC, which has suspended activities through April 15.

Here is Heeke's letter, which includes information on canceled events (no refunds, just credit for future purchases):

Dear Wildcats,

The compassion, patience and determination shown by our fans, donors and supporters have been inspiring to our entire athletics department during these unprecedented times. I want to thank all of you for your messages of inspiration, unwavering commitment and overwhelming positivity.

As we move forward through these uneasy and troubling times, Arizona Athletics remains dedicated to our guiding purpose as a department, which is a Commitment to an Athlete’s Total Success (C.A.T.S) by working together to provide opportunities for student-athletes to become academic, athletic and life champions.

The widespread cancellation of all NCAA and Pac-12 Conference athletic competition is truly heartbreaking to us all. We will continue to actively work to ensure that our student-athletes are supported as they pursue their academic endeavors, and resources continue to be available to them to support their physical and mental health.

You may have already received information regarding all canceled events. Ticket buyers for all events affected by the canceled dates will receive a credit that they can use this year or during the 2020-21 season. The credit will be applied to each ticket buyer for all remaining home events that were canceled. Fans will need to call the McKale Ticket Office to apply their credit for a future purchase. Please dial the Arizona Athletics Ticket Office at 520-621-2287 for more information.

A sense of resolve and purpose are key in times of great adversity. We are facing unparalleled global, national and local challenges, but the unity of all Wildcats will propel us forward. Thank you again for all your support. We will overcome these challenging times together with integrity, compassion, exploration, adaptation, inclusion and determination because that is the Wildcat Way.

Bear Down,

Dave Heeke
Vice President and Director of Athletics

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Podcast: This is the end

College sports are over for now.

Brad Allis

Remainder of Pac-12 Tournament cancelled

Pac-12 Tournament cancelled

Brad Allis

by

mrzipityduda

Arizona advances in Pac-12 Tournament with 77-70 win over Washington

Arizona hangs on for 77-70 win over Washington in the opening round of the Pac-12 Tournament.

Gary Randazzo

by

Steve Buchanan

Podcast: Gronk to WWE? Yes, please!

Former Cat may be headed to the WWE.

Brad Allis

by

Ryguy3

Jeter back, Hazzard still out

Cats will get their senior big man back

Brad Allis

by

Wineknow

Miller: Williams "on the right track"

Brandon Williams could return in 2020-21

Brad Allis

by

Wineknow

Win or go home as Arizona faces Washington in Pac-12 Tournament

Arizona seeks to rebound against Washington in the Pac-12 Tournament.

Gary Randazzo

Nnaji named Freshman of the Year

Arizona forward Zeke Nnaji is the Pac-12's top freshman.

Brad Allis

Quick Cast: Cats fall to last place UW

Arizona suffers another maddening loss.

Brad Allis

by

Steve Buchanan

Arizona looks to close out regular season in style

Arizona hosts Washington on Saturday in Tucson

Gary Randazzo

by

mrzipityduda