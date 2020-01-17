Arizona basketball: Stone Gettings makes first start for Wildcats

The Arizona Wildcats used the same starting lineup for 16 games, but Sean Miller mixed things up a bit Thursday night against Utah because of injury.

With starting senior center Chase Jeter suffering from back spasms, Miller turned to power forward Stone Gettings, the graduate transfer from Cornell to pair in the front court with leading scorer and rebounding Zeke Nnaji.

I prefer this combination anyway, with Gettings' ability to shoot the 3-pointer complementing Nnaji's strength in the post and mid-range game. Jeter doesn't operate much away from the basket, unable to create court spacing when he is in the game at the same time as Nnaji.

Jeter is averaging 8.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Getting is at 4.8 and 2.7, having missed five games because of a facial fracture/concussion. He returned three games ago at the start of Pac-12 play, and played 23 minutes in the overtime loss at Oregon, when Jeter played only three minutes after halftime.

Jeter is considered day-to-day.