ArizonaMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Arizona basketball: Gettings to return for Pac-12 play

Jacob Snow-USA TODAY Sports
Anthony Gimino

Arizona senior forward Stone Gettings is ready to return for the start of Pac-12 play after missing the final five nonconference games due to a broken cheekbone and concussion.

Gettings, a grad transfer from Cornell, adds to the Wildcats' frontcourt depth and gives coach Sean Miller an option he doesn't otherwise have -- a 3-point-shooting big man who can stretch the floor.

He has averaged 5.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 13.5 minutes per game.

"He's looking great," Miller said Thursday in advance of Saturday's home game against Arizona State.

"It's really a shot in the arm for us to get him back. Sometimes you don't value a player until he's no longer with you. In Stone's case, we've really missed him. We missed him every day because he's one of our teams hardest workers. …

"In some of the games that he's played in, he's quietly made a real positive impact."

Gettings has made 4 of 9 3-point attempts. Among the other UA big men, Zeke Nnaji is 1-for-6 and hasn't shown the range to be effective beyond the arc, while reserve 7-footer Christian Koloko missed his only 3-pointer in an ill-advised attempt.

But while Gettings' shooting skill makes him unique for Arizona, he's not just a spot-up sniper.

"I think Stone can offense and defense rebound," Miller said. "I think he's really clever in terms of his scoring. He's not just a 3-point shooter. He can score around the basket. He can come in off the bench and give us points. I think he cares a lot. He's a competitor.

"And he's older. He's not 18, 19. He's a fifth-year senior who has been through a lot of experiences. We're a better team with him. He's full-go."

Gettings has been practicing with a mask to protect his face, although Miller said he wasn't sure if he would wear one Saturday during the game. Gettings was injured against Penn on Nov. 29 at the Wooden Legacy tournament in Anaheim, Calif.

Arizona was 2-3 without him, although that has more to do with the competition -- Baylor, Gonzaga, St. John's -- than Gettings' absence. Still, he's an important piece to the puzzle moving forward, especially with his shooting.

"That's going to be a big factor for us," said senior center Chase Jeter. "Stone's a knockdown shooter. I'm always telling him, any time you're open, you should be shooting the ball. I think coming back he knows that. so it's going to be good having him back."

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Arizona Wildcats land top transfer Akinjo

Brad Allis

Arizona started the New year off right by landing one of the top transfers in the nation.

A decade of decline or dominance, Pt. 2

Brad Allis

In our second look at where the athletic department is no vs. 10 years ago we turn our attention to basketball.

Arizona athletics: Decade of Decline? Pt. 1

Brad Allis

A lot of my writing projects begin with a hypothesis. Most of the time I am proven correct after doing my research, occasionally I am proven wrong. Sometimes, things are inconclusive. This may be one of those time.

Arizona clinging on to national ranking as Pac-12 play begins this week

Gary Randazzo

The Wildcats have plenty to prove as league play opens this weekend at home against rival Arizona State.

Arizona football's best wins of the decade

Gary Randazzo

The past decade of Arizona Wildcats football was defined by the Rich Rodriguez Era.

Arizona tabs Paul Rhoads as new defensive coordinator

Gary Randazzo

The Arizona Wildcats have a new defensive coordinator, one with head coaching experience and extensive coordinator experience.

The curious case of Arizona's receivers

Brad Allis

Arizona’s passing game was up and down against Hawaii. They threw for over 350 yards but missed a lot of scoring opportunities. One of the biggest questions coming into the season was the receiving corps. Five receivers had catches in the game and of that group there were two high school quarterbacks, a summer addition to the recruiting class who had no other known offers, and a former walk-on.

Takeaways from Arizona’s 45-38 loss to Hawaii

Brad Allis

A few days later here are my takeaways from the season opening loss to Hawaii.

Signing Day Fax Tracker -3:15 p.m. update

Brad Allis

Check back for all the latest signees and notes from Arizona's fall football signing day.

Despite commitment, recruiting taking a hit

Brad Allis

Sunday proved to be a busy day in Arizona football recruiting as one player committed, one player de-committed and two more players announced they would wait until February to sign.