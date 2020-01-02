Arizona basketball: Gettings to return for Pac-12 play

Arizona senior forward Stone Gettings is ready to return for the start of Pac-12 play after missing the final five nonconference games due to a broken cheekbone and concussion.

Gettings, a grad transfer from Cornell, adds to the Wildcats' frontcourt depth and gives coach Sean Miller an option he doesn't otherwise have -- a 3-point-shooting big man who can stretch the floor.

He has averaged 5.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 13.5 minutes per game.

"He's looking great," Miller said Thursday in advance of Saturday's home game against Arizona State.

"It's really a shot in the arm for us to get him back. Sometimes you don't value a player until he's no longer with you. In Stone's case, we've really missed him. We missed him every day because he's one of our teams hardest workers. …

"In some of the games that he's played in, he's quietly made a real positive impact."

Gettings has made 4 of 9 3-point attempts. Among the other UA big men, Zeke Nnaji is 1-for-6 and hasn't shown the range to be effective beyond the arc, while reserve 7-footer Christian Koloko missed his only 3-pointer in an ill-advised attempt.

But while Gettings' shooting skill makes him unique for Arizona, he's not just a spot-up sniper.

"I think Stone can offense and defense rebound," Miller said. "I think he's really clever in terms of his scoring. He's not just a 3-point shooter. He can score around the basket. He can come in off the bench and give us points. I think he cares a lot. He's a competitor.

"And he's older. He's not 18, 19. He's a fifth-year senior who has been through a lot of experiences. We're a better team with him. He's full-go."

Gettings has been practicing with a mask to protect his face, although Miller said he wasn't sure if he would wear one Saturday during the game. Gettings was injured against Penn on Nov. 29 at the Wooden Legacy tournament in Anaheim, Calif.

Arizona was 2-3 without him, although that has more to do with the competition -- Baylor, Gonzaga, St. John's -- than Gettings' absence. Still, he's an important piece to the puzzle moving forward, especially with his shooting.

"That's going to be a big factor for us," said senior center Chase Jeter. "Stone's a knockdown shooter. I'm always telling him, any time you're open, you should be shooting the ball. I think coming back he knows that. so it's going to be good having him back."