Arizona Basketball vs. UCLA odds, spread and over/under for season opener
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Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats will begin the 2026-27 season against old foe Mick Cronin and the UCLA Bruins, continuing a long standing rivalry between the two best basketball programs in the old Pac-12.
When the conference fell apart after the 2023-24 season, Arizona and UCLA agreed to meet in Phoenix in 2024 and LA in 2025 to keep this top tier matchup alive. Arizona lost in Phoenix, 57-54, but got revenge with a 69-65 win over UCLA last season.
Now the two team will meet in Sin City, part of a double-header that begins with Gonzaga taking on Purdue. Both games will be at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Nov. 2, with Arizona and UCLA expected to tip-off around 8:00 PM MST.
No Godfrey, big problem for Arizona?
Arizona will go into this game without their projected starting power forward, RJ Godfrey, who remains ineligible after withdrawing from his Georgia lawsuit and attempting to get a TRO granted in the state of Texas late last week.
While Judge Ryan Luna has not officially denied the TRO, as of this writing, he made it clear he does not intend to grant it for players who joined the suit from other states - which would include Godfrey.
It's unclear what the next step will be for the Clemson transfer, who is a near perfect fit in Lloyd's frontcourt next to Mo Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov. But for now, his absence will undeniably impact Arizona's chances against a physical, veteran UCLA frontcourt that includes returning starters Xavier Booker and Eric Dailey Jr.
UCLA's young star
The Bruins return three starters, with Trent Perry joining Booker and Dailey, but it's one of the new pieces that will be the biggest x-factor for Cronin this year.
Nikola Kusturica, a 17-year-old Serbian who played for FC Barcelona last year, was a massive late offseason addition for UCLA. His age makes him ineligible to get drafted until 2028, but he's already being discussed as a top 3 pick. The 6'8 wing is expected to start at small forward for the Bruins and his size, playmaking, and ability to attack the basket make him an extremely tantalizing player and a matchup nightmare for opponents.
Expect Kharchenkov to draw the defensive assignment on Kusturica, and while Kharchenkov is a great defender, facing a player like Kusturica is another reason Godfrey's absence matters significantly for the Wildcats.
Below is a look at the point spread, betting odds, and TV info for Arizona's season opening showdown in Sin City against UCLA.
Arizona vs. UCLA odds, spread, game time and TV channel
Spread: Arizona -4.5 (at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Moneyline: Arizona -194, UCLA +160
Over/under: 150.5 points
Records against the spread: N/A
Game time: 8:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time | Monday, Nov. 2
Location: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada
TV channel: TNT (or HBO MAX)
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Andy Patton is a college basketball writer with deep ties to both Gonzaga and Arizona. A Gonzaga alumnus who graduated in 2013, he has hosted the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021 and has co-hosted the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. His years covering the Bulldogs have also given him extensive familiarity with Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, who spent more than two decades on Mark Few’s staff at Gonzaga before taking over the Wildcats in 2021. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB