Arizona's RJ Godfrey suffers another eligibility setback ahead of UCLA opener

Arizona forward RJ Godfrey took a big swing at trying to get eligible for Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats before Monday's season opener, but unfortunately he picked up another loss in the courts.

On Wednesday Godfrey withdrew from the lawsuit filed under his name in Georgia, after oral hearings in that case were scheduled for Jan. 12 - way too far into the season for anyone to wait.

Godfrey and 15 others instead made an attempt to get a temporary restraining order via a lawsuit in Waco, TX, but Judge Ryan Luna denied the TRO request - keeping Godfrey and the others, including Chauncey Wiggins, AJ Storr, and Lamar Washington - ineligible with the season opener just a few days away.

Tentative ruling from Judge Luna: temporary restraining order is denied for Gonzaga's Chauncey Wiggins and other player plaintiffs attempting to join the Texas lawsuit from other state cases. Wiggins remains ineligible before the season opener. — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) October 29, 2026

”Those players that you can identify that have already gone through this process on these merits, who have sought injunctive relief from another state court or granted it, I think we talked about Tennessee and Georgia," Luna stated, per Theo Lawson of the Spokesman Review. "Any of those players we can identify, I’m going to deny the TRO on those.”

What's next for Godfrey?

It's a brutal blow for Godfrey, a 6'7 forward who committed to Arizona in early August and who had a TRO granted in his Godfrey vs. NCAA lawsuit filed in Georgia.

Mar 19, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Clemson Tigers forward RJ Godfrey (0) participates in a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, the NCAA was granted a stay request by the Georgia Court of Appeals in early September, and he and the other plaintiffs have remained ineligible since then.

Many other players have found success withdrawing and filing in different states, and while Godfrey's first attempt to do so backfired - he could certainly try it again.

It's almost a guarantee he won't play for Arizona against UCLA on Monday, but there's a world where he finds a judge willing to grant him a TRO quickly in the next week or so.

What it means for Arizona

Godfrey is a perfect Arizona power forward, a rugged rebounder and efficient play finisher who averaged 12.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists last year for Clemson, while shooting 62.7% on two pointers.

Without the veteran in the mix, Arizona will most likely fill the power forward role by playing sophomore Ivan Kharchenkov there, clearing a spot in the starting five for either freshman Cameron Holmes, sophomore Bryce James - who started all three exhibition games - or a two point guard lineup of JJ Mandaquit and Derek Dixon.

The Wildcats also have a bevy of young bigs on the bench, including Montenegrin freshman Maksim Brnovic, who showed flashes of excellence for Arizona in three exhibition games and could fill a big role in Godfrey's absence.

Nebraska transfer Ugnius Jarusevicius, Idaho State transfer Evan Otten, and German freshman Endurance Aiyamenkhue will all get chances to mix in as well, but it is clear this Wildcats team has a much higher ceiling with Godfrey starting next to Kharchenkov and Mo Krivas in the frontcourt.

Arizona - without Godfrey - will begin the season on Monday, Nov. 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas against UCLA. The game will tip at 7:00 PM MST and will be broadcast on TNT and available on HBO MAX.