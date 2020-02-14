InsideTheWildcats
Arizona gets tough, routs Cal

Gary Randazzo

Arizona proved something to itself on Thursday in Berkeley. Arizona can play physical basketball.

Sean Miller, during his mid-week presser, stressed how the Wildcats needed to learn to play a more physical brand of basketball after last Saturday's struggle at home against the more physical UCLA Bruins.

Thursday at California, Arizona got tough, remained tough, and closed out the Bears with ease to move into a statistical tie atop the conference standings in the loss column.

The Wildcats not only embraced contact on both ends of the floor against the Bears, they also played through contact, finished off tough possessions, made the difficult defensive stops when they needed them most, and actually looked like they were having fun doing it.

The key now is doing it again.

Arizona plays at Stanford on Saturday. The Wildcats will be seeking their fourth straight conference road win of the season. A feat that will be impressive considering Arizona had dropped its first five true road games of the season.

Thursday's win over California keeps Arizona in the Pac-12's regular season title race. A win on Saturday will almost assure that the Wildcats will stay in the fight, with a chance to earn the league's top seed in the conference tournament, over the final three week's of the season.

Arizona Wildcats look for toughness at Cal

Sean Miller wary of Bears' slow tempo

Anthony Gimino

Preview: Arizona visits California on Thursday

Arizona has won seven straight meetings against the Cal Bears.

Gary Randazzo

by

Dillon88

Miller discusses line-up changes

Could Dylan Smith lose his starting spot?

Brad Allis

by

Brad Allis

Arizona looks to rebound in Bay Area after frustrating home stand

Arizona looks to rebound in the Bay Area after frustrating home stand.

Gary Randazzo

Women's hoops earns historic road win while men suffer historically bad shooting night against UCLA

The latest news in Arizona Athletics

Gary Randazzo

by

mrzipityduda

Arizona hangs on to defeat USC 85-80 in Tucson

No. 23 Arizona holds on and defeats visiting USC 85-80 in Tucson.

Gary Randazzo

by

Wineknow

Chemistry, coaching will up be critical for Arizona

Arizona's 2020 recruiting class is nearly in the books. What now?

Gary Randazzo

by

Wineknow

Cats land defensive lineman

Cats land defensive lineman Paris Shand

Brad Allis

Signing Day Preview

The February signing day is on Wednesday and the Arizona coaches are still scrambling to fill the class.

Brad Allis

by

Rockdoc

No. 23 Arizona hosts UCLA Bruins on Saturday

No. 23 Arizona hosts the UCLA Bruins Saturday night in Tucson

Gary Randazzo