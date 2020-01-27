InsideTheWildcats
Arizona loses RB coach DeMarco Murray to Oklahoma

Photo by Mike Christy/Arizona Athletics

Anthony Gimino

Arizona football coach Kevin Sumlin already has replaced three assistants on the defensive side of the ball. Now, he has to replace a coach on the offensive side.

Running backs coach DeMarco Murray is off for the same job at his alma mater, Oklahoma, after spending one season with the Wildcats, where Sumlin gave the former 2014 NFL Offensive Player of the Year his coaching start.

"This is very surreal," the 31-year-old Murray said in a press release Monday.

"Obviously I never thought I'd be back coaching at the place where it all started for me. Having the opportunity to come back and be among great coaches and be with some of the people I grew up with is exciting. I'm thankful for the opportunity Coach (Lincoln) Riley is giving me and I'm looking forward to being back home.

After Murray's all-star playing career with the Sooners, he played seven seasons in the NFL from 2011 to 2017, earning All-Pro honors in 2014. He was a three-time Pro Bowl selection.

Arizona loses leading rusher J.J. Taylor -- who entered the NFL Draft, giving up his final season of eligibility -- but has a deep group of backs for 2020, including Gary Brightwell (66 carries for 390 yards and five TDs last season). Nathan Tilford is a big-back option, with Michael Wiley and Bam Smith offering versatile options.

Arizona's new assistants on defense are all coaching veterans -- Paul Rhoads (coordinator), Andy Buh (outside linebackers) and Stan Eggen (defensive line).

Basketball

Sun Devils top Wildcats 66-65 in Tempe

Arizona State rallies from 22 points down to upset #22 Arizona 66-65 in Tempe.

Gary Randazzo

Arizona falls out of national polls following 66-65 loss to Arizona State

Road loss at Arizona State enough to drop Arizona Wildcats from national rankings

Gary Randazzo

Cats land Canadian OL

The Arizona football team ventured north of the border for their latest commitment. Canadian OL Leif Magnuson committed to the Wildcats on Thursday morning.

Brad Allis

Arizona Wildcats begin 3-game conference road trip Saturday against Arizona State

Arizona embarks on a three-game conference road trip beginning Saturday against Arizona State.

Gary Randazzo

International players have been hit or miss for Miller

Last week Arizona received a verbal commitment from international prospect Ben Mathurin. Miller has looked to overseas players on a number of occasions with mixed success.

Brad Allis

Arizona's Zeke Nnaji is the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

He's a three-time winner of the award

Anthony Gimino

Arizona completes home stand sweep with 75-54 win over No. 20 Colorado

Arizona sweeps Utah and No. 20 Colorado to regain some of its swagger.

Gary Randazzo

Arizona football: Wildcats add transfer DL Aaron Blackwell

Blackwell played for UA's new DL coach at New Mexico

Anthony Gimino

Dylan Smith and Arizona host No. 20 Colorado on Saturday

Arizona seeks its first win over a nationally-ranked opponent this season when No. 20 Colorado visits McKale Center

Gary Randazzo

Arizona (Finally) Flexes Muscle on the Glass

Arizona was plus-14 on the boards vs. Colorado, pleasing Sean Miller

Anthony Gimino