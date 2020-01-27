Arizona loses RB coach DeMarco Murray to Oklahoma

Arizona football coach Kevin Sumlin already has replaced three assistants on the defensive side of the ball. Now, he has to replace a coach on the offensive side.

Running backs coach DeMarco Murray is off for the same job at his alma mater, Oklahoma, after spending one season with the Wildcats, where Sumlin gave the former 2014 NFL Offensive Player of the Year his coaching start.

"This is very surreal," the 31-year-old Murray said in a press release Monday.

"Obviously I never thought I'd be back coaching at the place where it all started for me. Having the opportunity to come back and be among great coaches and be with some of the people I grew up with is exciting. I'm thankful for the opportunity Coach (Lincoln) Riley is giving me and I'm looking forward to being back home.

After Murray's all-star playing career with the Sooners, he played seven seasons in the NFL from 2011 to 2017, earning All-Pro honors in 2014. He was a three-time Pro Bowl selection.

Arizona loses leading rusher J.J. Taylor -- who entered the NFL Draft, giving up his final season of eligibility -- but has a deep group of backs for 2020, including Gary Brightwell (66 carries for 390 yards and five TDs last season). Nathan Tilford is a big-back option, with Michael Wiley and Bam Smith offering versatile options.

Arizona's new assistants on defense are all coaching veterans -- Paul Rhoads (coordinator), Andy Buh (outside linebackers) and Stan Eggen (defensive line).