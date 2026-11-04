Arizona needs to fix 3 things after disappointing season-opening loss to UCLA

Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats don't have time to wallow in the season-opening loss to UCLA in Las Vegas, with the home opener coming up on Thursday night against Cal Poly.

Arizona's opener at the McKale Center is a chance for the Wildcats to right the ship after a disappointing 84-75 loss on Monday against the Bruins, where only Ivan Kharchenkov (38 points, 10 rebounds) looked ready to play.

Cal Poly is 1-0 after beating D2 Cal State San Marcos, 78-62, on Monday. The Mustangs are currently ranked No. 159 at KenPom, and were picked to finish sixth in the Big West preseason poll.

Below is a look at three things Arizona can do to help get this season pointed in the right direction on Thursday night:

1. Give Caleb Holt more opportunities to create

Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Holt (3). | Photo courtesy of Arizona Wildcats Athletics

Arizona's 5-star freshman phenom, Caleb Holt, had a quiet college hoops debut - scoring seven points and grabbing seven rebounds in 26 minutes in the loss to UCLA. He shot 2-3 on two point attempts and 3-3 from the free throw line, but was 0-4 from three as part of a disastrous 7-30 showing from the Wildcats on the perimeter.

Lloyd made it clear in the exhibition season that he doesn't want to hold Holt back, and this is the perfect game to let the 6'5 guard go crazy - not only in transition but in half court sets when things break down as well. Giving Holt opportunities to create his own shot should help build his confidence, which is critical for Arizona ahead of next week's road battle with the Auburn Tigers out of the SEC.

2. Turn defensive pressure into easy offense

Arizona Wildcats guard Derek Dixon (7). | Photo courtesy of Arizona Wildcats Athletics

Arizona racked up deflections galore in the exhibition season, using active hands defensively to generate turnovers and easy buckets in transition.

They were unable to do that against a very disciplined UCLA team on Monday, only picking up three steals while the Bruins finished with just seven total turnovers.

That won't be the case - at all - against Cal Poly, who had a staggering 25(!) turnovers against a D2 opponent on Monday. Cal-State San Marcos had 15 steals, and unless the Mustangs dramatically improve ball security by Thursday the Wildcats could end up with 20+ takeaways and a bevy of transition buckets.

That would help rebuild some confidence in this team defensively, and would give the crowd plenty of plays to cheer about at the McKale Center on Thursday night.

3. Get more production from Arizona's bench

Arizona Wildcats guard Cameron Holmes (2). | Photo courtesy of Arizona Wildcats Athletics

Arizona played four reserves on Monday against UCLA, and those four players combined to score just four points - three from JJ Mandaquit and one from freshman Cameron Holmes.

Along with zero points in six minutes from starter Bryce James, Arizona's depth was practically non-existent to open up the season.

If the Wildcats can jump out to an early lead on Thursday, it will allow the reserves - not just Mandaquit and Holmes but also Maxsim Brnovic, Ugnius Jarusevicius, and Evan Otten - a real opportunity to get in game experience in front of the home crowd, hopefully preparing everyone for the meat of the schedule, which starts in mid-November against Auburn on Nov. 13 and UConn on Nov. 18.

Arizona and Cal Poly will tip at 8:30 MST on Thursday, with the game set to broadcast on TruTV.