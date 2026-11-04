Arizona needs to fix 3 things after disappointing season-opening loss to UCLA
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Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats don't have time to wallow in the season-opening loss to UCLA in Las Vegas, with the home opener coming up on Thursday night against Cal Poly.
Arizona's opener at the McKale Center is a chance for the Wildcats to right the ship after a disappointing 84-75 loss on Monday against the Bruins, where only Ivan Kharchenkov (38 points, 10 rebounds) looked ready to play.
Cal Poly is 1-0 after beating D2 Cal State San Marcos, 78-62, on Monday. The Mustangs are currently ranked No. 159 at KenPom, and were picked to finish sixth in the Big West preseason poll.
Below is a look at three things Arizona can do to help get this season pointed in the right direction on Thursday night:
1. Give Caleb Holt more opportunities to create
Arizona's 5-star freshman phenom, Caleb Holt, had a quiet college hoops debut - scoring seven points and grabbing seven rebounds in 26 minutes in the loss to UCLA. He shot 2-3 on two point attempts and 3-3 from the free throw line, but was 0-4 from three as part of a disastrous 7-30 showing from the Wildcats on the perimeter.
Lloyd made it clear in the exhibition season that he doesn't want to hold Holt back, and this is the perfect game to let the 6'5 guard go crazy - not only in transition but in half court sets when things break down as well. Giving Holt opportunities to create his own shot should help build his confidence, which is critical for Arizona ahead of next week's road battle with the Auburn Tigers out of the SEC.
2. Turn defensive pressure into easy offense
Arizona racked up deflections galore in the exhibition season, using active hands defensively to generate turnovers and easy buckets in transition.
They were unable to do that against a very disciplined UCLA team on Monday, only picking up three steals while the Bruins finished with just seven total turnovers.
That won't be the case - at all - against Cal Poly, who had a staggering 25(!) turnovers against a D2 opponent on Monday. Cal-State San Marcos had 15 steals, and unless the Mustangs dramatically improve ball security by Thursday the Wildcats could end up with 20+ takeaways and a bevy of transition buckets.
That would help rebuild some confidence in this team defensively, and would give the crowd plenty of plays to cheer about at the McKale Center on Thursday night.
3. Get more production from Arizona's bench
Arizona played four reserves on Monday against UCLA, and those four players combined to score just four points - three from JJ Mandaquit and one from freshman Cameron Holmes.
Along with zero points in six minutes from starter Bryce James, Arizona's depth was practically non-existent to open up the season.
If the Wildcats can jump out to an early lead on Thursday, it will allow the reserves - not just Mandaquit and Holmes but also Maxsim Brnovic, Ugnius Jarusevicius, and Evan Otten - a real opportunity to get in game experience in front of the home crowd, hopefully preparing everyone for the meat of the schedule, which starts in mid-November against Auburn on Nov. 13 and UConn on Nov. 18.
Arizona and Cal Poly will tip at 8:30 MST on Thursday, with the game set to broadcast on TruTV.
Andy Patton is a college basketball writer with deep ties to both Gonzaga and Arizona. A Gonzaga alumnus who graduated in 2013, he has hosted the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021 and has co-hosted the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. His years covering the Bulldogs have also given him extensive familiarity with Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, who spent more than two decades on Mark Few’s staff at Gonzaga before taking over the Wildcats in 2021. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB