Miami vs. Florida Prediction and Odds for College Basketball on Monday, Nov. 2

The 2026-27 college basketball season officially began yesterday when Notre Dame edged out Villanova. With that appetizer out of the way, we now have a loaded slate of games to watch and bet on today, including a top-25 matchup between the No. 1-ranked Florida Gators and the No. 14-ranked Miami Hurricanes.

Florida had a disappointing Round of 32 exit in last season's edition of March Madness after entering the tournament as a No. 1 seed in a bid to win back-to-back National Championships. They now return a large chunk of their roster this season in hopes of capturing a No. 1 seed once again.

Meanwhile, Miami was given a No. 7 seed in last year's tournament after a 25-8 regular season record. They also lost in the Round of 32, falling to the No. 2-seed Purdue Boilermakers. They have high hopes this season after acquiring a couple of key transfers in Acaden Lewis from Villanova and LJ Carson from Michigan.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's ACC vs. SEC showdown.

Miami vs. Florida Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Miami +5.5 (-112)

Florida -5.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Miami +190

Florida -230

Total

OVER 158.5 (-110)

UNDER 158.5 (-110)

Miami vs. Florida Key Player to Watch

Denzel Aberdeen, G - Florida Gators

One of the most fascinating roster additions for Florida this offseason was senior guard Denzel Aberdeen. He was part of the 2025 National Championship Gators team, when he averaged 7.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists for them. He then transferred to Kentucky last season and was one of the Wildcats' best players, averaging 13.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. He has now transferred back to Florida, hoping to be a part of another National Championship-contending team.

Miami vs. Florida Prediction and Best Bet

This early in the college basketball season, I tend to lean towards teams that have the most returning players. You can have all the skill in the country, but if the majority of a team's production is expected to come from freshmen and transfers, it usually takes a bit of time for them to find their chemistry with each other.

That's why I love Florida in this game, which is returning plenty of key talent from a year ago. Four of Florida's top five scorers from a year ago are back this season, including Thomas Haugh and Alex Condon. Denzel Aberdeen is also back after playing for Kentucky for a season.

The level of returning production is going to be a huge help in the Gators getting off to a hot start this season. I'll lay the points on them tonight.

Pick: Florida -5.5 (-108) via DraftKings

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.