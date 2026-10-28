The Top 76 Players in Men’s College Basketball for 2026–27, Ranked

College basketball season is here, and Sports Illustrated is helping you get ready with a breakdown of the best men’s players in the sport. The talent pool in the college game is as deep as ever; NIL is keeping stars in school longer, prompting proven overseas pros to head to college and even leading to lawsuits as players look to extend their eligibility for a fifth season.

But who are the sport’s true superstars? And which guys look like they’re on the verge of breaking into the nation’s elite? SI has you covered, ranking the top 76 players in honor of the newly expanded NCAA tournament field. SI’s Kevin Sweeney led the rankings process, with input from our entire college hoops staff.

Editor’s note: Players involved in lawsuits to play this season who are currently listed on rosters were considered equally for this list, regardless of their current eligibility status. Those players are marked with an asterisk.

76. Jake Hall, New Mexico, SG

Hall made a ridiculous 117 threes at a 44% clip as a freshman, then surprised many by sticking around Albuquerque for his sophomore campaign. In Eric Olen’s free-flowing offense that emphasizes three-point shooting, it’s hard to imagine a much better fit. He could have an eye-popping scoring season. —Kevin Sweeney

75. Amani Hansberry, Virginia Tech, PF

Hansberry nearly single-handedly kept Virginia Tech in the bubble conversation for much of ACC play last season. He’s one of the most versatile frontcourt players in the conference, a physical presence who can slide between power forward and center and punish mismatches at either spot. —K.S.

Virginia Tech forward Amani Hansberry dunks the ball during against NC State. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

74. Dedan Thomas Jr., Houston, PG

Thomas was a big recruit out of high school and put up strong numbers at both UNLV and LSU, but has largely been out of the spotlight on losing teams. Fans will get familiar quickly if he becomes the next in a line of outstanding point guards to play for Kelvin Sampson. —K.S.

73. Nikola Kusturica, UCLA, SF

There was some initial skepticism about how a rail-thin 17-year-old Kusturica might take to the physical rigors of the Big Ten. But buzz out of Westwood is the Serbian scoring sensation is as advertised and ready to play a big role right away. He has a strong chance to be a top-five pick in the 2028 NBA draft after two college seasons. —K.S.

72. MJ Collins Jr.*, Cincinnati, SG

Collins is on his fourth school in the last four years, but really found his stride a season ago playing for Jerrod Calhoun at Utah State and now follows his coach to Cincinnati. The biggest catalyst was improvement as a shooter: Collins made 82 threes last season at 36% after making just 75 combined at under a 30% clip in his first three college seasons. —K.S.

71. Seth Trimble*, Louisville, SG

Watching Trimble suit up for a different ACC team after a four-year career at North Carolina will be a bit strange at first, but such is the state of affairs given the late-summer eligibility lawsuits. He’s exactly what Louisville was missing, an impactful perimeter defender who can generate paint touches and split ballhandling duties with Jackson Shelstad. —K.S.

70. Nolan Winter, Wisconsin, C

Winter is the latest Badger big man player development success story, seeing his production rise from 2.4 points and 1.8 rebounds as a freshman to 9.4 and 5.8 as a sophomore and 13.1 and 8.5 as a junior in 2025–26. Another leap would make him one of the sport’s best big men. —K.S.

Wisconsin center Nolan Winter drives to the basket past Oregon’s Nate Bittle last season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

69. Jason Crowe Jr., Missouri, PG

Tounde Yessoufou’s all-time scoring record in California high school basketball held up for only a year thanks to Crowe, who put up record-setting numbers averaging over 43 points per game at Inglewood High School last year. While he lacks elite physical tools, few high school players have as deep a bag of tricks to pull from as a scorer. —K.S.

68. Pharrel Payne, Maryland, C

Payne was having a massive senior season before a season-ending injury extended his college career by a year. That could turn into a blessing in disguise for Maryland, which has a much more talented roster around its star big man in 2026–27 than it did a season ago. —K.S.

67. Kayden Mingo, Baylor, PG

The Mingo brothers (Kayden and five-star freshman Dylan) were huge gets for Scott Drew and Baylor this spring. Kayden was outstanding as a freshman at Penn State, averaging nearly 14 points and over four assists per game. If his three-point shot continues to improve, it will be hard to find a weakness in his game offensively. —K.S.

66. Melvin Council Jr.*, Kansas, PG

It’s hard to remember a one-year transfer becoming as big a fan favorite as Council did last year at Kansas. Thanks to a lawsuit, he’s back for another year and should be one of the Jayhawks’ best players. He’s a tenacious defender who creates plenty of paint touches. —K.S.

Kansas guard Melvin Council Jr. defends Duke guard Cayden Boozer. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

65. Miles Byrd, Providence, SG

Byrd, the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year and a lengthy wing capable of defending multiple positions, will be one of many transfers tasked with turning around a Providence defense that was the Big East’s worst last season. —Tim Capurso

64. Donovan Atwell*, Texas Tech, SG

Atwell is a terrifying shooter, making 130 threes last year at a blistering 46% after transferring to Texas Tech from UNC Greensboro. He’s part of a loaded crop of five-for-five guys Texas Tech is looking to build around this season and should be the top shooter in the Big 12 if eligible. —K.S.

63. Billy Richmond, Arkansas, SF

Richmond’s numbers took a leap across the board as a sophomore, and he could take yet another leap this season as he continues to find ways to channel his eye-popping athleticism into on-court production. Defenders would be wise to get out of the way when Richmond is attacking the rim or risk being put on a major poster. —K.S.

62. Andrej Stojaković, Illinois, SF

Stojaković needed time to settle into a new role after transferring to Illinois last offseason, but was a huge part of the Illini’s run to the Final Four last year. All signs point to a Year 2 leap; he’s more comfortable as a shooter and has blossomed into an excellent perimeter defender as well. —K.S.

61. Terrence Hill Jr., Tennessee, PG

It took his 34-point outburst against North Carolina in the NCAA tournament for some to notice, but Hill was one of the most electric scorers in college basketball last season. He gives Tennessee an elite shotmaker at the point guard position and someone who could help the Vols break through to the program’s first Final Four. —K.S.

60. John Mobley Jr., Ohio State, SG

Mobley served admirably as the Robin to Bruce Thornton’s Batman in his first two college seasons. He’ll step into a starring role this year and has all the tools to be one of the top scorers in the Big Ten. Few guards are better shooting off the dribble than he is. —K.S.

Ohio State guard John Mobley Jr. dribbles against Michigan guard Elliot Cadeau during the Big Ten tournament last season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

59. Duke Brennan*, Oklahoma, C

Just three returning high-major players averaged a double-double last season: Rueben Chinyelu, JT Toppin and Brennan, who transferred to Oklahoma after a terrific year at VIllanova. Assuming he stays eligible, he’ll be the interior presence the Sooners clearly lacked entering the summer. —K.S.

58. Trey Kaufman-Renn, Kansas, PF

Kaufman-Renn has arguably the most egregious lawsuit case, currently playing on an injunction that permits him a sixth season. Ridiculous as that may be, he’s among the best frontcourt players in the country if eligible and has tons of winning experience from his time at Purdue. He’s a floor-raiser for Kansas. —K.S.

57. Stefan Vaaks, Illinois, PG

Vaaks is Illinois coach Brad Underwood’s kind of guy. A lengthy 6'7" guard who can attack the basket downhill, is a major threat from three-point range and a capable rebounder who will likely be tasked with crashing the glass more frequently, particularly on the offensive end, with the Fighting Illini. —T.C.

56. Joseph Tugler, Houston, PF

Tugler has never averaged more than 8.4 points per game, but his defensive impact makes him a shoo-in for this list. His pterodactyl-like wingspan allows him to impact shots from all over the floor, and he pairs that with outstanding feet to slide with smaller opponents on the perimeter. He’s a big reason Houston has won so much over the last three years. —K.S.

55. Dame Sarr, Duke, SF

Sarr was Duke’s defensive ace last season, and buzz out of Durham, N.C., is that he has made real strides offensively entering his second college season. If that holds, it’s hard to imagine Sarr not being a first-round pick next June given his elite physical tools. —K.S.

Duke forward Dame Sarr defends TCU guard Jayden Pierre during the 2026 NCAA tournament. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

54. Trey McKenney, Michigan, SG

McKenney, a sharpshooter and sneaky good rebounding guard, played a pivotal role off the bench as a freshman for the Wolverines on their national title run. The sophomore now slots into the starting five and a more prominent scoring role, especially with freshman Brandon McCoy Jr. sidelined for the season. —T.C.

53. Tounde Yessoufou, St. John’s, SF

Yessoufou is wired to score. After a record-setting high school career, he averaged nearly 18 points per game at Baylor. In another era, he’d be in the NBA right now, likely as an early second-round pick. Instead, he’s cashing in on a major college payday at St. John’s and gets a chance to polish his game (particularly defensively) under one of the best coaches of all time in Rick Pitino. —K.S.

52. B.J. Edwards*, Oklahoma, SG

If you’re looking for an illustration of Edwards’s two-way impact, look at how SMU fell apart late last season when he went down with an ankle injury. He should be an ideal fit in an Oklahoma backcourt that needed playmaking and defense late this summer. —K.S.

51. Paulius Murauskas, Arizona State, PF

Convincing Murauskas to follow to Arizona State instead of heading to a blueblood was Randy Bennett’s biggest win after getting the job in Tempe. He’s one of the most well-rounded forwards in the country and gives the Sun Devils NCAA tournament upside. —K.S.

50. Coen Carr, Michigan State, SF

College hoops’ highlight-reel champion, Carr regularly slams home poster dunks and pins shots against the backboard thanks to his otherworldly athleticism. And while he’ll never be an elite shooter, Carr is now at least a threat to make shots from beyond the arc. —K.S.

49. Aden Holloway, Alabama, PG

Holloway has been the perfect shotmaking guard for Nate Oats’s high-scoring offense, first as a super sub in 2024–25 and then as a starter in ’26–27. In two years with the Tide, he has made more than 160 threes at a 42% clip, and he made five or more triples five times last season. —K.S.

Alabama guard Aden Holloway shoots the ball past Auburn forward Sebastian Williams-Adams. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

48. Matt Able, North Carolina, SG

Able at times last season looked like a future first-round pick. If he can find more consistency as one of the featured options for Michael Malone at North Carolina, those draft dreams should become a reality next summer. Expect him to be North Carolina’s leading scorer. —K.S.

47. Jaxon Kohler*, BYU, PF

Kohler returns to his home state of Utah after four years at Michigan State, where he blossomed into one of the best frontcourt players in the country by his senior year. He’ll slide to the center spot more frequently with the Cougars, but has the versatility to play there or at the four with his ability to space the floor. —K.S.

46. Tomislav Ivišić, Illinois, C

Ivišić, a pick-and-pop big who can space the floor and is an adept passer, is the perfect center for Underwood’s spread offense. Ivišić bulked up in the offseason, and his improved frame and conditioning could result in some added impact on both ends of the floor for the Fighting Illini. —T.C.

45. Malachi Moreno, Kentucky, C

Moreno looks like the classic breakout candidate. He was a big-time recruit, played impactful minutes in Kentucky’s frontcourt rotation as a freshman, and now looks poised to be a star as a sophomore. He has elite physical tools and is strong on the glass. —K.S.

44. Mason Falslev, Utah State, SG

There may be no more loyal player in college basketball than Falslev, who has stayed at Utah State through numerous coaching changes and led the program to three straight NCAA tournaments. If he can add a fourth trip dancing to his résumé, he might deserve a statue in Logan. —K.S.

43. Chance Mallory, Virginia, PG

Signing Mallory was a critical early step for Ryan Odom when he took the Virginia job, and the diminutive PG made an instant impact as a sixth man last season. Now, he steps into the starting PG role and should be one of the top floor generals in the ACC. He’s elite at getting into the paint and a strong decision-maker once he gets there. —K.S.

Virginia guard Chance Mallory drives to the basket against Wright State in the 2026 NCAA tournament. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

42. Najai Hines, UConn, C

UConn will undoubtedly miss Tarris Reed Jr., but Hines will make Reed’s absence hurt much less. If he can stay out of foul trouble in Storrs, Hines’s potential is through the roof. He averaged 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in just 18 minutes per game as a freshman at Seton Hall last year. —T.C.

41. Xavier Edmonds, TCU, PF

Edmonds is one of the nation’s most underappreciated players. The juco product exploded onto the scene at TCU last year, averaging 12.7 points and 6.5 rebounds and flashing real versatility on both ends of the floor. With frontcourt running mate David Punch off to Texas, Edmonds should have an even bigger role this year. —K.S.

40. Quinn Ellis, St. John’s, PG

Ellis is arguably the most accomplished newcomer in college hoops history, a 23-year-old who spent last year as the starting point guard for Olimpia Milano in the EuroLeague. He brings elite floor general capabilities and a stabilizing presence to Pitino and St. John’s. —K.S.

39. Juke Harris, Tennessee, SF

The latest guard to explode under Steve Forbes’s tutelage at Wake Forest, Harris became one of the transfer portal’s hottest commodities after averaging 21.4 points per game for the Demon Deacons a year ago. He could be Tennessee’s top scorer for the new-look, offense-first Vols. —K.S.

38. Caleb Holt, Arizona, SG

Two star freshmen from last Arizona’s Final Four team left for the NBA, and Holt, another diaper dandy oozing with potential, arrives to replace some of the star power lost. Holt will impact the game on both ends of the floor and adds some much-needed perimeter shooting for the Wildcats. —T.C.

Arizona freshman Caleb Holt at Big 12 media day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

37. Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State, PG

Hubbard had the best season of his high-scoring career last year, but those buckets largely went unnoticed during a disappointing year in Starkville. Kudos to him for sticking it out at his home school; the Bulldogs’ roster around him should be improved a bit this season. —K.S.

36. Massamba Diop, Gonzaga, C

Mark Few has a sterling track record with transfer bigs, so the fact Gonzaga went all-in to get Diop out of the portal says a lot about his ceiling. He showed major flashes as a freshman, combining impressive size with real skill out to the perimeter. —K.S.

35. David Punch, Texas, PF

Punch was TCU’s best player a season ago and now heads to Texas as part of the Longhorns’ elite transfer portal haul. His defensive versatility is special, impacting the game as a weakside rim protector who can switch onto the perimeter or get physical with more traditional bigs. He should give the Longhorns a needed boost on the defensive end. —K.S.

34. Nigel James Jr., Marquette, PG

Last year was a brutal one for Marquette, but the Golden Eagles come out of it with their PG of the future in James, who looks like he’s on his way to being one of the top floor generals in the country. In Big East play last year, James averaged over 19 points and 5.5 assists while shooting nearly 50% from the field. Replicate that on a winning team this year and he’ll be in the All-American conversation. —K.S.

33. PJ Haggerty, Texas A&M, SG

Haggerty has scored an eye-popping 2,100 points in the last three seasons across three schools: Tulsa, Memphis and Kansas State. His ball-dominant play style isn’t for everyone, but it’s hard to quibble with the results. He could have his best scoring season yet in Texas A&M’s fast-paced operation this year. —K.S.

32. Jordan Smith Jr., Arkansas, PG

Smith has all the makings of an elite college guard. He’s ultra-competitive, elite at getting into the paint and continues to develop as a passer and playmaker for others. He should be the next in a line of incredible point guards to play for John Calipari. —K.S.

31. Donovan Dent*, LSU, PG

Dent had planned to retire after getting a big payday at UCLA last year and his NBA chances looking slim. But a lawsuit gave him a path to one more big payday, and he got one at LSU to be Will Wade’s point guard in 2026–27. After a slow start last season with the Bruins, he emerged as one of the best PGs in the sport by the end of the year. —K.S.

30. Malik Reneau*, Miami, PF

Miami’s run to the NCAA tournament a season ago was catalyzed by Reneau, who was one of the best scorers in the ACC after transferring in from Indiana. He’s a late add to this year’s deeper Miami roster, but it’s safe to bet on him getting major offensive usage yet again. —K.S.

Miami forward Malik Reneau celebrates with Ernest Udeh Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

29. Mark Mitchell*, Missouri, PF

Mitchell willed Mizzou to the NCAA tournament a year ago, leading the Tigers in points, rebounds and assists. Assuming he’s eligible, he profiles as one of the SEC’s best players and a veteran force on an otherwise-young Tigers team. —K.S.

28. Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, Duke, PF

Maybe the most difficult player to rank on this list, Boumtje Boumtje’s talent is undeniable. He’s the very early favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2028 NBA draft, and at times in exhibitions has looked like Duke’s best player. But the Blue Devils seem intent on bringing him along slowly, and chances are he’ll come off the bench early this season if Belmont transfer Drew Scharnowski is healthy. —K.S.

27. Patrick Ngongba II, Duke, C

Many analytical models view Ngongba as one of the nation’s best players despite rather average-looking counting stats. That’s because his on/off impact on both ends of the floor has been huge in his first two college seasons, and you can expect that to continue as a junior. Plus, without Cameron Boozer’s elite post presence, don’t be surprised if the Blue Devils throw it more to Ngongba on the block this year. —K.S.

26. Matas Vokietaitis, Texas, C

The sky is the limit for the physically imposing Vokietaitis, a tireless rebounder and scorer in the low post, if he can stay out of foul trouble and make more of an impact as a rim protector in his junior year. —T.C.

25. Ivan Kharchenkov, Arizona, SF

The ultimate glue guy and two-way wing, Kharchenkov is one of two returning starters from last year’s Arizona squad that made the Final Four for the first time since 2001. With plenty of playmaking and scoring opportunities abound on the Wildcats’ roster entering 2026–27, Kharchenkov, poised to take a second-year leap, looks like someone who could benefit from the change around him. —T.C.

24. Pryce Sandfort, Nebraska, SF

The NBA came calling but Sandfort, a sniper from deep and Nebraska’s leading scorer from a year ago, opted to return to the Cornhuskers for the 2026–27 season. It will be hard for Sandfort to top averaging 21 points and a ridiculous 5.3 triples per game in last year’s NCAA tournament, helping the Cornhuskers to their first-ever March Madness win. —T.C.

Nebraska forward Pryce Sandfort dribbles past Troy forward Jerrell Bellamy. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

23. Moustapha Thiam, Michigan, C

A Big 12 blocks title at UCF opened the door for Cincinnati to scoop him up, and strong defense on a mediocre Bearcats team pricked up Michigan’s ears. Now, the talented Senegal native’s third school in three years will demand he spell departed All-Big Ten center Aday Mara. —Patrick Andres

22. Aiden Sherrell, Indiana, PF

A legitimate 7-footer, Sherrell gives the Hoosiers the size, rim protection—he ranked 26th nationally in block percentage last season—and rebounding prowess the program lacked this past season. —T.C.

21. Shelton Henderson, Miami, SF

Henderson is a bowling ball of a guard whose physicality allows him to play up and down the lineup for Jai Lucas. The one hole in his game last season was three-point shooting (26% as a freshman), but buzz out of Coral Gables is that he has improved significantly in that area this year. If that proves true, he’ll be in the All-American conversation. —K.S.

20. Elliot Cadeau, Michigan, PG

It’s impossible to overstate how important Cadeau is to Michigan’s hopes of repeating as national champions in 2026–27. Not only did Cadeau elevate his play last spring when it mattered most, but he’s the only returning starter from last year’s title-winning team, which also lost coach Dusty May to the NBA. May’s replacement, Mike Boynton, will count on Cadeau to be a floor general once again, as well as a vocal leader. —T.C.

19. Rob Wright III, BYU, PG

Wright averaged over 18 points per game last season despite playing alongside AJ Dybantsa and his sky-high usage. The sky is the limit for Wright from a scoring standpoint now that he’s the clear No. 1 option, and he still has weapons Bruce Branch III and Jaxon Kohler around him. —K.S.

18. Thijs De Ridder, Virginia, PF

One of three returning starters from last year’s 30–6 squad, De Ridder was first-team All-ACC, a talented three-level scorer and adept rebounder as a freshman. The sequel season as a sophomore could be even better in Odom’s efficient offense. —T.C.

17. Braylon Mullins, UConn, SG

Maybe you’ve heard of him? One of the most famous shots in the history of college basketball elevated him to the rank of minor celebrity, but 12 points per game for a 34–6 Huskies team as a freshman established him as a star in his sport. —P.A.

UConn guard Braylon Mullins celebrates after making the game-winning three-pointer against Duke in the Elite Eight. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

16. Tamin Lipsey*, Iowa State, PG

The local kid from Ames High School is back for a fifth year as the starting point guard for the Cyclones thanks to a lawsuit in Indiana. He’s the ultimate Cyclone and has led the program to one of its most successful stretches ever. Could a Final Four be his final chapter? —K.S.

15. JT Toppin, Texas Tech, PF

A double-double machine, Toppin is a smooth low-post scorer armed with an automatic lefty hook on the offensive end, and the instincts to defend both the rim and the passing lanes on defense. Toppin is still working his way back from a torn ACL, an injury that ultimately capped the Red Raiders’ ceiling last year and hangs over the 2026–27 campaign like a specter. —T.C.

14. Flory Bidunga, Louisville, C

The linchpin of a stellar transfer class for the Cardinals was the Big 12’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2026. He can deliver offensively as well, averaging 13.3 points per game and pulling down 106 offensive rebounds to finish fourth in the conference. —P.A.

13. Rueben Chinyelu, Florida, C

A key piece of Florida’s stellar frontcourt returnees, Chinyelu is a monster on the glass, as he ranked top five nationally in both offensive and defensive rebounding percentage. Couple that with his defensive versatility and you have one of the best centers in the country. —T.C.

12. Amari Allen, Alabama, SF

Allen exceeded expectations as a freshman at Alabama, so much so that he nearly played his way into being a surprise one-and-done. He won’t be sneaking up on anyone this year, but his game should speak for itself. He’s one of the most versatile players in the country, someone Alabama will use at times as a pick-and-roll playmaker who can also slide off the ball and stack buckets without plays drawn up for him. —K.S.

11. John Blackwell, Duke, SG

Blackwell, who averaged a career-best 19.1 points per game last year, isn’t just bringing his scoring prowess to Duke. As one of just four seniors on the Blue Devils’ roster, Blackwell’s leadership and Power 4 experience will be invaluable to Jon Scheyer and his coaching staff in 2026–27. —T.C.

10. Milan Momcilovic, Kentucky, SF

A late-portal addition to the Wildcats, Momcilovic arrived in Lexington on the heels of a stellar shooting season that saw him lead the nation in three-point shooting percentage. We’ll see more of the same from Momcilovic—plenty of triples—and perhaps something a little different (more rebounds?) in 2026–27. —T.C.

Kentucky forward Milan Momcilovic shoots the ball against Texas Tech. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

9. Silas Demary Jr., UConn, PG

A trusted floor general and strong two-way presence, Demary will be even more paramount to UConn’s success with fellow backcourt mate Solo Ball sidelined for the year. Don’t count out a similar huge leap to the one Tristen Newton made as the Huskies’ floor general a few years back. —T.C.

8. Alex Condon, Florida, PF

Condon is one of the most impactful frontcourt players in the country, stuffing the stat sheet with points, rebounds and assists in Florida’s high-octane attack. He’s the only returning high-major player to have averaged at least 15 points, seven rebounds and 3.5 assists per game last season ... and that’s in spite of his shooting numbers collapsing from beyond the arc. If he has a bounce back from distance, he’ll be in the national player of the year conversation. —K.S.

7. Braden Huff, Gonzaga, PF

Huff’s breakout season was cut short due to injury in January but he’s healthy and primed for a big year once again. An effective screener, Huff is a post technician adept at finishing with either hand and a shooter capable of stretching the floor to the three-point arc. If Gonzaga goes far in 2026–27, Huff’s fingerprints will be all over the team’s success. —T.C.

6. Motiejus Krivas, Arizona, C

The Wildcats were one of the best defensive teams in the country last year and figure to be once again, largely thanks to Krivas. The Lithuanian 7-footer turned away 2.2 shots per game in NCAA tournament play last spring and, on the other end of the floor is also one of the most tenacious rebounders on the offensive glass. —T.C.

5. Tyran Stokes, Kansas, SF

There’s a reason that at times in his high school career Stokes was viewed as every bit the prospect that Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson were. While he’s still maturing in his approach to the game, the talent absolutely pops. There are so few players in college basketball with his combination of size, strength and feel for the game. —K.S.

Kansas guard Tyran Stokes jumps for a dunk against Duke during an exhibition game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

4. Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt, PG

Defensively, Tanner is a pest who plays the passing lanes like a defensive back. Offensively, he’s a three-level scorer who can attack off the bounce or catch-and-shoot from beyond the arc, while showcasing strong playmaking chops. Simply put, Tanner is a problem. —T.C.

3. Thomas Haugh, Florida, SF

The same skills that made Haugh a potential lottery pick in the 2026 NBA draft make him integral to the top-ranked Gators’ success. The 6'9" Haugh is a versatile defender who averaged over a steal and a block per game, a capable rebounder and reliable scorer who has become a better floor spacer with each passing season. —T.C.

2. Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State, PG

You can’t talk about Fears without mentioning his sometimes-unflattering court conduct. You also can’t talk about Fears without mentioning that he’s the best point guard in the country, a true floor general who ranked fourth in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio while doubling his scoring average from the previous season. —T.C.

1. David Mirković, Illinois, PF

Illinois has had some unbelievable players under Underwood, from Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn to Terrence Shannon Jr. and Keaton Wagler. The Illini believe Mirković may go down as the best when all is said and done. His game could absolutely explode this season as Illinois’s primary creator, capable of scoring from everywhere on the floor while also being an outstanding passer. Plus, he’ll play in one of the nation’s best offensive systems. Expect a massive year for a team with Final Four expectations. —K.S.

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