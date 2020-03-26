Aaron Gordon, who helped lead Arizona to an Elite Eight appearance in the NCAA Tournament in 2014, on Thursday announced via Twitter his support of and contributions to the mynewredshoes.org charitable foundation.

Gordon, who was the fourth overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, is a media darling and YouTube sensation with a mix of highlight reel dunks and blocked shots for the Orlando Magic. Prior to a halt to the season as a result of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Gordon was averaging 14 points and 8 rebounds for the Magic.

At Arizona, Gordon's outstanding freshman season resulted in the 6-foot-8 wing being named a third-team All American by Sporting News, a first team All Pac-12 player, Pac-12 All Freshman team, and the Pac-12 Tournament All Tournament Team.