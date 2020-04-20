InsideTheWildcats
Arizona Wildcats add international point guard Kerr Kriisa to 2020 class

Gary Randazzo

Sean Miller and the Arizona Wildcats landed a key recruit over the weekend in Estonian point guard Kerr Kriisa. The 6-foot-2, 175 pound point guard is not yet ranked by most of the major recruiting sites, but an educated guess will place Kriisa in the mid to high 4-star range before recruiting rankings are finalized for the 2020 class.

Kriisa provides everything we tend to like in a European player. Notably, a skill set sound in the fundamentals. Kriisa has solid height for the position and square shoulders that can add the necessary weight and muscle the Arizona basketball strength and conditioning program will demand.

Kriisa is savvy in how he maintains his dribble in traffic and sets up his defender to maximize the type of on-ball screening action prevalent in today’s game. Importantly, Kriisa is the kind of spot up shooter the Wildcats need. Kriisa is a very capable 3-Point shooter that keeps his feet under his shoulders and helps him lift into jump shots on balance. Inside the paint, Kriisa shows an ability to score with either hand around the basket. He's also a smart player who clearly understands the nuances of the game, passes well on the move, and shows an ability to change speeds with the dribble.

Kriisa joins what is increasingly becoming an impressive 2020 recruiting class for Arizona. Incoming 4-star freshmen Dalen Terry and Bennedict Mathurin, like Kerr, have signed their letter of intent or scholarship papers. The freshmen trio joins Georgetown transfer James Akinjo and Seattle University graduate transfer Terrell Brown.

Miller and the Wildcats still have three remaining scholarships available. 

