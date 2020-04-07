InsideTheWildcats
Arizona Wildcats Reporters Video Chat: Terrell Brown Commitment, Men's Hoops Roster Construction, and More.

Gary Randazzo

Inside the Wildcats reporters Brad Allis, Gary Randazzo, Anthony Gimino and Javier Morales discuss Arizona basketball's most recent commit, Terrell Brown, while providing some way too early analysis of next year's team.

Brown, a graduate transfer from Seattle University, scored 1,064 points in two seasons for the Redhawks, earning a scholarship after walking on to the program. The 6-foot-1, 175 pound guard was a First Team All-WAC selection in 2019-2020 after averaging 20.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

How will Brown's commitment impact Arizona's 2020-21 roster? Are graduate transfers and 1-and-done freshmen the long-term answer for Sean Miller and the Wildcats, or a short-term solution to a bigger problem emerging in the modern college game?

Our team of reporters breakdown the state of Arizona men's hoops and more in this 4-panel round table discussion.

