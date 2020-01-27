Following a breaking news day like Sunday, defined by tragedy and an outpouring of love and respect for one of the NBA’s greatest players of all time, Kobe Bryant’s daughter Gianna, and the seven other victims of a fateful helicopter crash in Southern California, Arizona men’s basketball being dropped from the national rankings for the second time this season is a relatively insignificant story. Similarly, the team’s 66-65 loss to rival Arizona State on Saturday, which saw the Sun Devils erase a 22-point deficit, at a minimum, should be viewed in proper perspective.

Still, the result of that game, again, has Arizona on the outside looking in to the national Top 25.

The Wildcats (13-6, 3-3 Pac-12) are receiving votes in the national polls – 55 by the Associated Press and 49 by the Coaches – and remain poised to quickly climb the ladder, but that won’t happen if this young team continues to struggle on the road.

The loss to ASU was the fourth time the Wildcats failed to win a true road game in four tries. It’s a troubling road record that is beginning to chip away at how good this team actually is. When you consider that two of Arizona’s losses have come to the nation’s two top-ranked teams, No. 1 Baylor and No. 2 Gonzaga, as well as an overtime loss to No. 11 Oregon in Eugene, it’s difficult to imagine Arizona not being ranked.

However, sloppy showings against St. John’s, at a neutral site, and last weekend’s insufferable loss at Arizona State, combined with the Wildcats getting scratched and clawed by the Oregon State Beavers in Corvallis, are justification of their current lot in the national polls.

In an incredibly competitive Pac-12 Conference where no team is safe on the road, the Wildcats still have every chance to turn things around and contend for a regular season title. Yet, those aspirations can literally end this week when the team travels to the Pacific Northwest for games against Washington on Thursday and Washington State on Saturday.

The Washington Schools each occupy two of the bottom three spots in the conference. WSU (12-9, 3-5 Pac-12) sits in the tenth spot. The Huskies (12-9, 2-6 Pac-12) rank last in the league, tied with Oregon State (12-8, 2-6 Pac-12).

The Pacific Northwest trip is never easy. However, it’s win or go home for Arizona this week. A loss to either team would give the Wildcats two conference losses against two of the three worst teams in league. A road sweep at the hands of the Washington schools would mean the Wildcats have lost to the three worst teams in conference. That’s a statement they don’t want hanging over their heads the remainder of the season, and something NCAA Committee Members will frown upon when considering Arizona’s invitation and seed line.

Troubling, is Arizona has put itself in a position where even beating the Huskies and Cougars will not earn them much applause.

If past is precedent, then the Wildcats will have their hands full starting Thursday in Seattle. While they can technically lose and still have a solid season, the reality of the situation is more road losses to mediocre teams will add further support to the calls of fans who already consider this team one of the more overrated and underachieving teams in the Sean Miller Era.

Fair or unfair, social media has been unkind to Arizona. Had the Wildcats managed to pull off an upset or two along the way, things would be different. The problem is they didn’t against Baylor, Gonzaga, or Oregon, leaving them with nothing but close losses to great teams, dramatically weighed down by losses to St. John’s, Oregon State and Arizona State.

Upcoming Schedule:

January 30: @ Washington

February 2: @ Washington State

February 6: USC

February 8: UCLA

February 13: @ California

February 15: @ Stanford