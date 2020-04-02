University of Arizona Wildcats star guard Aari McDonald was named to the 2020 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-American Team in a press release announcement on Thursday. The WBCA's 10-player All-American squad includes four representatives from the Pac-12 Conference as McDonald joins Oregon Ducks Satou Sabally, Ruthy Hebard and back-to-back Wade Trophy winner Sabrina Ionescu.

McDonald was the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year for the 2019-2020 season, and was named All-Pac-12 after averaging a conference best 20.6 points and 2.3 steals per game.

On March 30, McDonald announced she would be returning for her senior season at Arizona, which immediately catapulted the Wildcats into legitimate title contenders next year. In fact, several “way-too-early” Top 25 lists now feature Arizona as a top 10 team entering the 2020-21 season.