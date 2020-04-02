InsideTheWildcats
Arizona Wildcats star guard Aari McDonald named to the WBCA All-American Team

Gary Randazzo

University of Arizona Wildcats star guard Aari McDonald was named to the 2020 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-American Team in a press release announcement on Thursday. The WBCA's 10-player All-American squad includes four representatives from the Pac-12 Conference as McDonald joins Oregon Ducks Satou Sabally, Ruthy Hebard and back-to-back Wade Trophy winner Sabrina Ionescu.

McDonald was the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year for the 2019-2020 season, and was named All-Pac-12 after averaging a conference best 20.6 points and 2.3 steals per game.

On March 30, McDonald announced she would be returning for her senior season at Arizona, which immediately catapulted the Wildcats into legitimate title contenders next year. In fact, several “way-too-early” Top 25 lists now feature Arizona as a top 10 team entering the 2020-21 season.

Talking about Zeke Nnaji: Arizona basketball freshman headed to NBA Draft

What is his draft potential?

Anthony Gimino

by

Steve Buchanan

Arizona basketball a finalist for UK transfer

Arizona in the mix for another Kentucky transfer,.

Brad Allis

Arizona basketball makes Walton's final 6

Arizona has made the cut for one of their top recruiting priorities.

Brad Allis

Arizona women's basketball projected as top 10 team next season

Aari McDonald is returning to talented surrounding cast

Anthony Gimino

by

Wineknow

Arizona Wildcats Basketball: Up tempo or grit and determination

Did the Arizona Wildcats play too fast in 2019-2020?

Gary Randazzo

by

Wineknow

Beat reporters remember Arizona basketball's 1997 national title

Steve Rivera covered for the Tucson Citizen, while Javier Morales worked at the Arizona Daily Star

Anthony Gimino

by

Wineknow

Offseason re-watch party: Fumblerooski helps Arizona upset USC in 1990

Ron Veal, Darryll Lewis and a big trick play fuel victory

Anthony Gimino

Arizona women's basketball: Aari McDonald to return for senior season

Wildcats will be loaded in 2020-21 season

Anthony Gimino

Reports: Arizona's Zeke Nnaji to declare for the NBA Draft

Arizona freshman standout Zeke Nnaji will declare for the NBA Draft according to reports.

Gary Randazzo

by

Macdesert

Cats land JUCO OL

Arizona makes a late addition to the 2020 class.

Brad Allis